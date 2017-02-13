Amost Heaven …

This has been a mild winter for the Tug Valley area. This beautiful shot of the Appalachian Mountains and blue skies with fluffy clouds from this past weekend was shot by local photo journalist Wes Wilson. It is overlooking Williamson, W.Va. and South Williamson, Ky. Many residents took advantage of the mild temperatures and went hiking or jogging.

