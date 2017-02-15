Panthers score 105

NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley got over the century mark firing in 105 points as they downed the Man Hillbillies 105-41 on Tuesday night at the TVHS gym.

The Class A No. 7 Panthers jumped out to a 30-5 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a home win. They led 55-18 at halftime and outscored the Hillbillies 50-23 in the second half.

Junior all-state guard Tyler May scored 27 points to lead the Panthers (12-8) while junior forward Garrett Brown added 19 points, and Mason Layne added in 12. Johnathan Blankenship and Colby Savage each chipped in 10 points.

Tug Valley fired in 36-71 shot attempts for 51 percent for the game, including 9-20 from behind the arc for 45 percent. The Panthers were 24-31 at the free throw line for 77 percent.

Tug Valley Coach Edwyn May said he was pleased that so many kids got quality playing time and many of them scored.

“We knew going in that Man has had a tough year, so my challenge to the kids was find a way to get better and make yourself play the right way. I think for the most part they did that,” Coach May said. “We’re sharing the basketball, playing unselfish, and it’s showing. I’m really proud of our kids the way we’re coming together as a complete team.”

“We got to play everyone that dressed and that’s always good when you can get those other guys in sometimes, they come to practice everyday to. It was also a chance for our regulars to get some rest and relax during a game. I don’t think anyone played over two quarters. All in all a pretty good night,” May concluded.

Logan Whitt tallied 11 points to lead Man, while Trey Whitt and Cutler Workman each scored seven.

The Hillbillies are 0-19 for the season and they will host Tug Valley next Tuesday.

Score by quarters:

Man (0-19): 5 13 7 16 – 41

Tug (12-8): 30 25 30 20 – 105

Scoring:

Man (41): L. Whitt 11, M. Sorrell 2, T. Whitt 7, C. Workman 7, M. Spaulding 3, T. Elkins 2, Q. Moody 2.

Tug Valley (105): T. May 27, J. Blankenship 10, B. Preece 9, B. Spaulding 8, E. Varney 2, B. Newsome 2, G. Brown 19, L. Davis 6, C. Savage 10, M. Layne 12.

Kyle Lovern/WDN File Photo Garrett Brown scored 19 points for Tug Valley. The Panthers beat Man 105-41. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Brown-2.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN File Photo Garrett Brown scored 19 points for Tug Valley. The Panthers beat Man 105-41.

