Lady Miners cage Lady Wildcats

LOGAN – Senior guard Tyshira Joplin fired in 25 points to help lead the Lady Miners to a 59-47 victory over Logan on Monday night, February 13, at Logan Memorial Fieldhouse.

Coach Brandon Ball has led his team to a 16-6 regular season record. They now get ready for Class AA sectional tournament action next week. The Lady Miners should be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, but those pairings have not yet been released.

“We played well tonight. Our girls stepped up to the challenge and we are ready for the tourney. A lot of teams have overlooked us but we are legit,” Ball said.

Mingo Central led 16-11 after one quarter and 27-19 at the half. They were able to keep their distance from Logan in the second half and pull out the Cardinal Conference win and a victory that should help their seed in the upcoming tourney.

The Lady Miners were 14-23 at the free throw line for 60 percent, while Logan was 9-17 for 52 percent.

Freshman Katie Ball added 14 points in the win for MCHS, while Xziah Rhodes chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kylee Varney added seven for the Lady Miners.

Kaileah Williams scored 18 to lead Logan, while Holly Toler added 12 points.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (16-6): 16 11 19 13 – 59

Logan (6-13): 11 8 18 10 – 47

Scoring:

Mingo (59): Tyshira Joplin 25, Katie Ball 14, Xziah Rhodes 13, Kylee Varney 7

Logan (47): Kaileah Williams 18, Holly Toler 12, Ally Sipple 6, Britney Welch 5, Alexis Perry 2, Julianna Carter 2, Jazmyne Early 2

Finish regular season at 16-6