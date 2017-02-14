Belfry tops Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates went on the road and defeated Paintsville 64-16 on Monday night.

Belfry placed four players in double figures led by Isiah Roblee with 19 points. Austin Woolum, returning from an ankle injury, added 11 points, while Cameron Catron and Devin Varney each scored 10 points. Ryan Jessie and Koleston Blankenship chipped in six points each, while Jessie led the team with eight rebounds.

Mason Moore led the Tigers with 18 points, while Trent Vanover added 16 and Seth Williams 13.

Belfry was 27-57 from the floor for 47 percent, including 6-21 from behind the arc. The Pirates were 5-9 at the free throw line.

The Blackcats were 19-38 from the field for 50 percent, including 6-14 from long range and 17-25 at the free throw line.

In the turnover department Belfry had seven, while Paintsville had 11.

The Pirates were slated to host Allen Central on Tuesday night.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (11-16): 21 11 10 22 – 64

Paintsville (7-18): 15 11 9 26 – 61

Scoring:

Belfry (64): Woolum 11, Catron 10, Roblee 19, Jessie 6, Blankenship 6, Varney 10, James 2.

Paintsville (61): Trent Vanover 16, James Allen 3, Seth Williams 13, Nick Norton 1, Mason Moore 18, Ryan Moore 2, Brandon Richmond 3, Chris Allen 4, Ryan Gibson 1.

—

Lady Pirates 54, Prestonsburg 52

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – The Lady Pirates of Belfry defeated Prestonsburg 54-52 on Monday night.

Lena Hairston fired in 21 points to lead Belfry, while Kailee Rash scored 16 and Linzee Phillips chipped in 10 points.

Alison Hall led Prestonsburg with 17 points.

Belfry was scheduled to visit Paintsville on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (15-10): 13 17 7 17 – 54

P-burg (7-20): 10 9 21 12 – 52

Belfry (54): Hairston 21, Rash 16, Keene 2, Brewer 3, Maynard 2, Phillips 10.

P’burg (52): Allison Hall 17, Jana Jarvis 10, Reesa Endicott 10, Alivia Slone 9, Jonna Layne 5, Maddy Rainey 1.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Belfry’s Cameron Catron is shown going in for a shot in a game earlier this season. The Pirates went on the road and got a hard-fought win over Paintsville Monday night. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Catron.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Belfry’s Cameron Catron is shown going in for a shot in a game earlier this season. The Pirates went on the road and got a hard-fought win over Paintsville Monday night.