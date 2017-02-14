Middle school tourney seeds, schedule released

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Middle School basketball tournaments start this week and will be hosted by Williamson Middle School at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.

The girls’ tourney begins this week Wednesday, Feb. 15th, the semi-finals will be Thursday, Feb. 16th and the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 18th.

The top two seeds, Kermit and Lenore, will receive a first round bye. Williamson will take on Matewan in the first game on the 15th, followed by Gilbert and Burch.

On the 16th, Lenore will face the winner of the Gilbert/Burch game, followed by Kermit facing the winner of the Williamson/Matewan contest.

Here are the seeds for the girls:

No. 1 Kermit, No. 2 Lenore, No. 3 Gilbert, No. 4 Williamson, No. 5 Matewan and No. 6 Burch.

The Saturday start times will be 11:00 a.m. for the consolation game, followed by the championship game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The boys’ seeds are as follows, No. 1 Lenore, No. 2 Kermit, No. 3 Burch, No. 4 Gilbert, No. 5 Matewan and No. 6 Williamson.

The boys tourney will be next week on Wednesday the 22nd, Thursday the 23rd and Saturday, Feb. 25th also at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

Start times for the first two sessions are at 6:00 p.m. with the top two seeds – Lenore and Kermit receiving a first round bye.

On Feb. 22nd the first game features Gilbert vs. Matewan and in the second game it will be Burch vs. Williamson.

The higher seeds will be home on the scoreboard.

On Feb. 23rd, Kermit will face the winner of the Burch/ Williamson in the first semi-final game, followed by Lenore facing the winner of the Gilbert/Matewan game.

The Saturday start times for the boys will be the same, 11:00 a.m. for the consolation game, which will be followed by the championship game.

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.

Basketball going into net ‘ Nothin’ but net ‘ Nice shot Also available in color, 039X1198 http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Basketball-Clip-Art.jpg Basketball going into net ‘ Nothin’ but net ‘ Nice shot Also available in color, 039X1198