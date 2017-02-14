Lady Pirates get No. 1 seed in 60th District

The 60th District basketball tournament brackets were released and the Belfry boys’ have the No. 2 seed and the Lady Pirates the No. 1 seed in the upcoming event to be hosted by Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky.

Each night the tourney will tip-off with a girls’ contest at 6:30 p.m., followed by a boys’ game at around 8:15 p.m., or 20 minutes at the end of the first game.

Here are the 60th District Tournament Brackets:

At Lawrence County High School,

Louisa, Ky.

–

Monday February 20th

6:30 pm Belfry vs. Lawrence County (Girls)

8:15 pm Lawrence County vs. Phelps (Boys)

Wednesday February 22nd

6:30 pm Pike Central vs. Phelps (Girls)

8:15 pm Belfry vs. Pike Central (Boys)

Friday February 24th

6:30 pm Girls Championship

8:15 pm Boys Championship

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Belfry-Pirates2.jpg

Belfry’s boys have the No. 2 seed