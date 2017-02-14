Scratching my head at the Reds front office

I’m not a businessman. I will be the first to admit that. Heck, thankfully, my wife Vicki pays the bills and balances the checkbook or we would be in a mess with that each month.

But when it comes to the Cincinnati Reds front office – I think even I could do a better job.

After trying to trade Gold Glove second baseman Brandon Phillips for the past couple of seasons – the Reds brass finally convinced the popular player to take a trade to Atlanta. He had the 10-and-5 year veteran rights to block a trade, which he did last year and apparently earlier this winter.

Phillips graduated from Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia – so he should be popular in Atlanta. The Braves are in need of a second baseman.

I can understand the Reds trying to dump an older player and his huge salary. I’ll give them that much.

But Cincinnati will still be paying $13 million of his $14 million contract! What kind of logic is that?

The Atlanta Braves have acquired the 3-time All-Star in Phillips from the Reds for two pitchers. That is another issue I have with the trade.

What did they get in return?

Cincinnati received left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo in the deal, neither a name anyone recognizes.

McKirahan, 27, was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Miami Marlins in 2015. He had Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss last season.

Portuondo signed with the Braves as a free agent last year after eight seasons in the Cuban league with Santiago. He pitched in 17 games for Class A Carolina and Triple-A Gwinnett.

This leaves me scratching my head. You get one guy coming off of an arm surgery and another minor league prospect who spent eight years in a Cuban league and one in the minor’s for the Braves.

You would think in the trade they would get more value for Phillips, despite the fact he is 35 years of age.

Phillips has a .275 batting average with 334 double and 197 home runs in his 15 seasons in the majors. He is only 137 hits shy of 2,000 for his career. He was always a great fielder and he batted leadoff, cleanup or anywhere the manager put him in the lineup.

Phillips always had a big smile on his face and was popular with most Reds fans.

Yet, the front office sank over $100 million for Homer Bailey, a pitcher who just had his third arm surgery in the last two seasons.

The Reds were not able to trade shortstop Zack Cozart, but reportedly he is on the block.

I know they are trying to rebuild with youth. They have Hose Peraza they hope will step in and play well at second base. Players like outfielders Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler and third baseman Eugenio Suarez were regulars last season. Another talented middle infielder Dilson Herrera is a player they Reds hope can do likewise this year.

Speedy Billy Hamilton, hopefully the leadoff hitter, returns to play center field. He is another player that can’t seem to shake the injury bug.

They recently traded their most consistent starter from last season, Dan Straily, who played in Huntington at Marshall University – for you probably guessed it – a trio of prospects.

The Reds signed free agent reliever Drew Storen for $3 million and he will join the bullpen along with returners Raisel Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen and Tony Cingrani.

The starting rotation is projected to be Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan, Scott Feldman, Cody Reed and Robert Stephenson. Of course this group is already one man down with the often-injured Bailey.

(One note of a former popular Reds pitcher – who was one of my favorites – Bronson Arroyo. Arroyo revealed that his previous elbow problems have been relieved by stem-cell injections he received in August. On February 2, 2017, Arroyo signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds that included an invitation to spring training.)

Behind the plate, another often injured player, Devin Mesoraco is coming back after hip surgery. Tucker Barnhart, who took up the slack last year, is also back. The big question mark here is the health of Mesoraco, who has been limited to just 18 games the last two years. Catching, more than any other position – takes its toll on the body.

So it looks like the Reds fans in the region could be in for another long season.

Small market clubs like Cincinnati have to watch where they spend their money. But it puzzles me to see some of the financial decisions and personnel moves made by the Reds front office.

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.

