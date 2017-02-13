West Virginia boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Capital (9) 15-3 99 1
2. University (1) 17-2 77 2
3. George Washington 15-4 71 6
4. Morgantown 15-4 54 3
5. Woodrow Wilson 13-5 50 8
6. Huntington 13-5 49 7
7. South Charleston 14-5 38 10
8. Parkersburg 13-5 37 4
9. Martinsburg 12-7 35 9
10. Musselman 14-3 34 5
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 6.
—
Class AA
1. Fairmont Senior (5) 15-3 94 2
2. Bluefield (4) 15-2 92 1
3. Mingo Central (1) 15-3 80 3
4. Chapmanville 16-4 71 4
5. Poca 13-5 61 5
6. Philip Barbour 14-3 50 6
7. North Marion 14-5 34 T8
8. East Fairmont 14-5 25 T8
9. Sissonville 12-6 15 7
10. Winfield 11-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Logan 3, Wyoming East 3, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 3, Westside 1.
—
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (8) 18-2 98 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 18-0 89 3
3. Ravenswood 17-2 75 2
4. Notre Dame 13-5 68 T4
5. Gilmer County 16-2 58 T6
6. St. Marys 16-4 51 T4
7. Tug Valley 11-8 28 8
8. Pendleton County 13-3 26 T6
9. Madonna 13-7 13 NR
(tie)Bishop Donahue 11-8 13 9
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 8, Tucker County 7, Parkersburg Catholic 6, Saint Joseph Central 5, Doddridge County 4, Pocahontas County 1.