James sets new state 3-point record

By Ronnie Hickman

Mountain Citizen Sports Editor

For the Daily News

INEZ, Ky. — From the time he was in elementary school everyone knew that Sheldon Clark Cardinal senior Dylan James would be one of the best players to ever wear a Cardinal uniform and become one of the best two way players in the Bluegrass. They are not proven wrong as James is the new state record holder in Kentucky for the most 3-pointers made in a career.

His two treys against Prestonsburg gave him a total of 453 easily surpassing the old record by Ty Rogers of Lyon County.

James has shown during his career that he can kill a team from beyond the arc, but also down on the block. He began playing high school basketball as a sixth grader and in a very limited role he hit five of 10 from beyond the three point line. Playing under Kevin Spurlock, James saw more planing time as a seventh grader he got a much bigger role helping lead the Cards to a school record 26 wins , and the 57th district championship as he drained 43 of 117 treys.

In his third year of playing varsity basketball James had a new coach in Frankie Smith and stated all 31 games as a eighth grader and upped his long range shooting knocking down 78 three pointers as the Cards lost in the 15th region finals. Entering high school James had already established himself as one of the top players in the state and as freshman he knocked down 70 triples and was named second team WYMT All Mountain for Regions 13 – 15.

As a sophomore James and the Cardinals were ranked as one of the top teams in the region and won the 57th district title but lost in the regional semifinals. James turned in a stellar season as he hit 86 of 183 three pointers for 47 percent and hit a career high eight against Johnson Central.

Before entering his junior year James had to transfer to Mercer County due to his father, Larry got a principal’s job there. Playing for Josh Cook James help lead the Titans to a 33 – 2 record and 12th region championship and advance to the boys state tournament. James had an outstanding year knocking down 104 of 234 treys for 44.4 percent. he was named third team all state by both the Courier Journal and Herald Leader, named to 12th region all tournament team, 46th district all tournament team and all tournament team honors at the Gateway Holiday Classic and the Farmers National Bank Clash of the Titans.

James has returned home for his senior season as his father, Larry, became the new Superintendent of Schools. Thus far this season he has hit 67 triples and is averaging 20. 2 points per game and that gave him the state rerecord for most three pointers made in a career. For his career James has played 189 games and has started 160 of those, He has racked up 2, 679 points, 1,454 rebounds, recorded 77 double doubles and scored in double figures in 154 of 189 of those games and in his career he has been apart of 157 wins and only 57 losses.

“Dylan is just a great kid, he has worked hard on all aspects of his game and I am happy for him to set this record and its been a pleasure to be able rot coach him his final year of high school,” Coach Jason James said.