Lady Miners win two more games

VAN – The Lady Miners improved to 15-6 on the regular season with a 64-43 victory over the Lady Bulldogs of Van on Saturday, February 11, at Van High School’s gym.

This is the best record in school history for the girls’ program at Mingo Central High School.

It was another Cardinal Conference win for Mingo Central as they swept the series with Van.

Freshman Katie Ball, a 6-foot-1 forward, had a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds. She led four players in double figures as Coach Brandon Ball’s squad had a balanced attack.

Mingo Central led 39-20 at the half and cruised from that point.

Freshman Xziah Rhodes had 13 points, while senior Tyshira Joplin scored 11 and sophomore Kylee Varney also scored 11 points for MCHS. Cassidy Cline added eight points and Alyssa Pack chipped in four.

At the free throw line, Mingo Central went 22-37 for 57 percent, while Van was 11-44 for only 25 percent.

The Lady Miners had 44 rebounds as a team, while the Lady Bulldogs had 17.

“We played well the last couple of games,” Coach Ball said. “We have had balanced scoring and we’re getting a lot of girls into the games.”

“We are trying to get ready for the upcoming sectional tournament,” Ball stressed. The seeds should be released later this week. Mingo Central is expected to play early next week and should be a high seed.

Mingo Central was scheduled to finish the regular season at Logan on Monday evening.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (15-6): 15 24 11 14 – 64

Van (10-11): 11 9 12 11 – 43

Scoring:

Mingo (64): Katie Ball 17, Tyshira Joplin 11, Xziah Rhodes 13, Kylee Varney 11, Alyssa Pack 4, Cassidy Cline 8

Van (43): K. Lafauci 8, C. Belcher 4, A. Sampson 7, M. White 5, K. White 7, L. Grant 2, J. Joseph 5, B. Niday 2, J. Lilly 3

Lady Miners 64, Lady Skyhawks 22

MADISON – The Lady Miners of Mingo Central rolled over the Lady Skyhawks of Scott High 64-22 last Thursday, February 9, at Scott High School’s gym.

Freshman Xziah Rhodes poured in a team-high 26 points to lead MCHS. Tyshira Joplin added 11 points as several Lady Miners got into the scoring column.

Katie Ball had 13 rebounds as Mingo Central pulled down 36 as a team. Scott had 22 boards. Ball scored seven points, as did guard Kylee Varney.

The Miners were 5-9 at the foul line for 55 percent.

MCHS jumped out to a 29-8 first quarter lead and continued to outscore Scott the rest of the way to pull out the easy conference road win.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (14-6): 29 11 15 9 – 64

Scott ( 8-11): 8 6 5 3 – 22

Scoring:

Mingo (64): Katie Ball 7, Xziah Rhodes 26, Tyshira Joplin 11, Mikazia Rhodes 2, Kylee Varney 7, Molli Ferguson 2, Ashton Ferguson 2, Maliyah Martin 4, Cassidy Cline 3.

Scott (22): Kaylee Justice 1, Brooke Burns 3, Allison Matthews 8, Diana Birchfield 6, Sarah Mayse 4.

Best record in MCHS school history