Mingo Central beats Wayne 65-57

WAYNE – Sometimes a team will play down to their opponents level. Mingo Central traveled to Wayne Friday night, a team with a 4-15 record and 0-10 in the Cardinal Conference.

The Miners pulled out the 65-57 win, but head coach Kevin Hatfield was not happy with his team’s performance.

Mingo Central has won eight straight games and is now 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

“We played pitiful and there is not much else I can say,” Hatfield said. “It was our worst effort of the year.”

Wayne actually led 14-11 after the first quarter, but Mingo pulled ahead by one point, 23-22 at the half in a low scoring game. The Miners outscored the Pioneers 18-13 in the third quarter and 24-21 in the fourth frame to pull away.

One good stat for Mingo Central was that they did have balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Jeremy Dillon scored 15, Aaron Banks 14, Keyshean Rhodes 12 and Drew Hatfield 11. Canaan Fletcher added six points, Daniel Buchanan five and Chase Warden two.

Dillon scored 13 of his total in the second half, mostly at the free throw line. Banks scored 11 in the second half. The Miners had five 3-pointers, two by Rhodes and Hatfield and one by Banks.

Dillon and Banks each had seven rebounds, while Fletcher pulled down six and Buchanan five. Dillon also led the team with six assists and four steals.

The Miners were 22-30 at the free throw line, something Coach Hatfield and his staff wants to see his squad improve on heading toward the tournament.

Cameron Wallace led Wayne with 18 points, while Justice Ramey-Ross scored 17 for the Pioneers. Tyler Perry added 11 points.

The Miners have a tough stretch to end the season. This Tuesday, February 14, they will play host to Chapmanville Regional, a team they defeated last Saturday in double overtime. This is an important game in the sectional seeds and for the conference championship.

Then on Friday they will play host to Nitro for the last home game of the regular season. The following week they travel to Poca and Logan for rematches with two teams they defeated at home earlier in the season.

Score by quarters:

Mingo: 11 12 18 24 – 65

Wayne: 14 8 14 21 – 57

Scoring:

Mingo Central (65): Banks 14, Rhodes 12, Hatfield 11, Dillon 15, Fletcher 6, Buchanan 5, Warden 2.

Wayne (57): Perry 11, Ramey-Ross 17, Wallace 18, Daniels 2, Hall 5, Marcum 4.

–

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 10-1, 16-4

Mingo Central 9-1, 15-3

Logan 7-4, 12-7

Scott 1-12, 4-14

Wayne 0-10. 4-15

—

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 7-4, 13-5

Sissonville 7-5, 12-6

Winfield 6-4, 11-7

Nitro 6-6, 12-7

Herbert Hoover 2-9, 8-11

Wes Wilson Photo Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks (4) is shown playing defense in a game earlier this season. The Miners won their 8th game in a row beating Wayne on Friday night. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Banks-2-.jpg Wes Wilson Photo Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks (4) is shown playing defense in a game earlier this season. The Miners won their 8th game in a row beating Wayne on Friday night.