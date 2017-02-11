Tug downs St. Joe

NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley got off to a fast start and went on to defeat sectional foe and defending Class A state champions St. Joe 80-62 on Friday night at the TVHS gym.

St. Joe was coming off a big win over No. 2 ranked Ravenswood.

The Panthers shot very well from the field making 33-53 shots for a sizzling 62 percent and they made 9-16 of their 3-point attempts for 56 percent to pick up the win.

Tug Valley jumped out to a 15-7 lead when St. Joe Coach Ross Scaggs called a timeout at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter. By the end of the quarter the Panthers led 21-12.

The Irish put on some full-court pressure and forced a couple of turnovers by Tug Valley and cut into the lead at 25-19. That’s when Tug Valley Coach Edwyn May called a timeout to get his team back on the right track.

“We got a little tired there in the second quarter and lost a bit or our mental focus for a couple of minutes,” May said. “After the timeout, we got our focus back and finished with a strong run.”

After the timeout, the Panthers went on a 15-2 run and took a 40-21 lead into the dressing room at the half.

“I felt like we came out ready tonight,” May said. “The biggest thing is that we passed the ball well tonight. You didn’t see anyone force any bad shots. We didn’t have any one-on-one play. I felt like it was a total team effort”

“We shot the ball better and you usually do that when you make that extra pass,” May added. “We had 25 assists on 33 made shots.”

“We played better defense and rebounded the ball better tonight,” May said. “It was a good effort.”

Junior all-state guard Tyler May led the Panthers with 21 points and he was 5-of-7 from behind the arc. Junior Levi Davis was close behind with 20 points. Garrett Brown, a junior forward, scored 11 points, Mason Layne came off the bench to score nine, Jon Blankenship had eight and Colby Savage added six points.

Davis dished out seven assists and May had six. Davis also had seven rebounds and Savage six for TVHS.

Tug Valley came into the game ranked No. 8 in Class A. Coach May said his team hopes to get the number one seed in the upcoming sectional tournament.

The win over St. Joe was important for those pairings. “I feel like now if it is done right, we should be the number one seed,” said May. “We don’t play everyone in our section, but we’ve beat Van twice, Tolsia twice and now St. Joe two times. I feel like we are deserving of the one seed. We’ve played a tough schedule. We are 11-8 and feel like we can finish the season strong.”

Tug Valley plays home and away against Class AA Man and then plays host to Class AAA Hurricane to wind up the regular season.

Deandre Murphy led Huntington St. Joe with 19 points, while John Morrison and Isaac Bias each chipped in 12 points for the Irish.

Score by quarters:

Saint Joe:12 9 17 24 – 62

Tug Valley: 21 19 21 19 – 80

Scoring:

St. Joe (62): Faucette 1, Murphy 19, Huffman 5, Morrison 12, Barker 2, Hopkins 7, Bias 12, Giompalo 2, Bolton 2.

Tug Valley (80): Blankenship 8, Preece 3, May 21, Spaulding 2, Brown 11, Davis 20, Savage 6, Layne 9.

Panthers out-shoot Irish 80-62