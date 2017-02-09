2017 Big Green Weekend Moved to April 21-22

Staff Report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football’s Big Green Weekend will be held at the end of fourth week of spring practice, the athletics department announced Tuesday.

The move was made necessary to coincide with the University’s annual Alumni Weekend and to accommodate Vinny Curry’s schedule, as the former Thundering Herd All-American will be in town to speak at the annual Big Green Dinner on Friday, April 21 (6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner).

Curry will also give an update on the Vinny Curry Project (http://www.herdzone.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/062316aaa.html) at an 11 a.m. invitation-only event on Saturday, April 22, followed by the annual turning on of the Memorial Fountain ceremony at noon and the Big Green Scrimmage at 3 p.m. Parking for the scrimmage will still be $20, but the event, itself, will be free of charge.

Spring practice (every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) will run five weeks from March 28 to April 29. A more complete schedule and Big Green scrimmage itinerary will be announced early next month.