Cardinal Conf. standings

Mingo Central and Chapmanville are neck and neck in the Cardinal Conference (CC) standings. The Miners are 8-1 and Chapmanville is 9-1.

The Miners defeated the Tigers in a double overtime thriller last weekend and they have a rematch this coming Tuesday on Miner Mountain. This not only could decide the regular season conference championship, but the top seed in the Class AA sectional tournament.

A huge crowd is expected for the rematch between Mingo Central and first-year head coach Kevin Hatfield as they host Chapmanville, coached by Brad Napier. Napier is the former head coach for the Miners.

First the Miners travel to Wayne on Friday night for a CC match, while Chapmanville takes on county rival and conference foe Logan Friday night. The Tigers defeated Logan earlier in the season for the first time in more than 50 years.

Meanwhile Mingo Central all-state guard Jeremy Dillon is second in the conference in scoring. The 6-foot-5 junior is averaging 21.2 per game. Poca’s Luke Frampton is first at 26.1 ppg.

Tiger guard Drew Williamson comes in at number three in the CC with a 20.2 ppg. average, while Logan’s David Early is just under 20 points at 19.9 ppg.

MCHS Freshman guard Drew Hatfield comes in at number 10 in the conference averaging 15.8 ppg., while sophomore forward Canaan Fletcher is number 20 with a 10.7 ppg. average.

Scoring Leaders:

Player, School, Games, Pts. Avg.

Luke Frampton, Poca 15 391 26.1

Jeremy Dillon, MC 17 360 21.2

Drew Williamson, Chap. 19 383 20.2

David Early, Logan 18 358 19.9

Chance Brown, Siss. 17 211 18.3

Braeden McGrew, Win. 18 316 17.6

Deshawn Womack, Nit. 19 322 17.0

Chase King, Hoover 19 311 16.4

Cam Wallace, Wayne 18 291 16.2

Drew Hatfield, MC 17 269 15.8

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 19 297 15.6

Michael Pinkerton, Sis. 17 244 14.4

Andrew Day, Scott 17 224 13.2

Alan Johnson, Scott 17 223 13.1

Brady Jones, Sisson. 17 216 12.7

Nate Samples, Sisson. 17 196 11.5

Dylan Smith, Chapman. 16 179 11.2

Seth Brooks, Nitro 19 209 11.0

Will Akers, Logan 17 183 10.8

J.P. Phillips, Poca 16 172 10.8

Canaan Fletcher, MC 17 181 10.7

Tate Hancock, Winfield 18 192 10.7

Brandon Elkins, Scott 17 177 10.4

Dino Noe, Logan 17 177 10.4

Braxton Goff, Logan 9 90 10.0

Cardinal Conference Standings

North Division

Pos. School Conf. All

1. Sissonville 7-4, 12-5

2. Winfield 6-4, 11-7

3. Poca 5-4, 11-5

4. Nitro 6-6, 12-7

5. Herbert Hoover 2-9, 8-11

South Division

Pos. School Conf. All

1. Chapmanville 9-1, 15-4

2. Mingo Central 8-1, 14-3

3. Logan 7-3, 12-6

4. Scott 1-10, 4-13

5. Wayne 0-9, 4-14

NOTE: Some games against league teams designated as nonconference. Teams play division opponents twice and non-division opponents once for 13 total league games.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Wes Wilson Photography Jeremy Dillon going in for a layup earlier this season. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dillon-layup.jpg Wes Wilson Photography Jeremy Dillon going in for a layup earlier this season.

Dillon 2nd in scoring