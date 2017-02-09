Lady Pirates win two

GOODY, Ky. – The Lady Pirates defeated Allen Central 77-31 on Monday at THE BHS gym.

Lena Hairston fired in 20 points and Kailee Rash scored 19 to lead Belfry to the win. Kenzie Maynard scored 11 and Ariel Mounts 10 to give the Lady Pirates four players in double figures. Linzee Phillips added seven and Robbie Brewer six for Coach Kevin Deskins squad. Maynard led BHS with 12 rebounds.

Belfry forced 20 turnovers in the win and only had seven when they had the basketball.

Score by quarters:

Allen Cen. (5-19): 7 10 14 0 – 31

Belfry (13-9): 12 24 22 19 – 77

Scoring:

Allen Central (31): Grace Martin 7, Kelsey Parsons 8, Hannah Combs 3, Savannah Watkins 3, Alex Sammons 4, Kayci Poston 6.

Belfry (77): Hairston 20, Rash 19, Brewer 6, Maynard 11, Phillips 7, Mounts 10, Adams 2, Sullivan 2.

—

Belfry 51, Lawrence County 33

LOUISA, Ky. – The Lady Pirates won a 60th District regular season game over Lawrence County on Tuesday night 51-33.

The Pirates forced 20 turnovers on the Lady Bulldogs.

Lena Hairston led BHS with 18 points. Ariel Mounts added 10, Kailee Rash 7, Robbie Brewer and Lenzie Maynard scored 6 apiece and Lenzie Keene chipped in four.

Scoring:

Belfry (14-9): 11 8 16 16 – 51

Law. Co. (7-18): 9 4 10 10 – 33

Scoring:

Belfry (51): Hairston 18, Rash 7, Keene 4, Brewer 6, Maynard 6, Mounts 10.

Lawrence County (33): Shelby Skeens 11, Hannah Rucker 7, Kelly Davis 1, Sheree Hay 2, Chelsey Fields 11, Lexi Ratliff 1.

—

BOYS BASKETBALL

Perry Central 72, Belfry 50

HAZARD, Ky. – Perry Central defeated the Belfry Pirates Tuesday night 72-50 in what was a tough road game for the Pirates.

Belfry is now 10-16 as the regular season winds down and the 60th District tournament is right around the corner.

Belfry shot just 33 percent from the floor making 18-54 shots, including 5-23 from 3-point range. Pike Central made 27-54 shots for 50 percent, including 8-22 from behind the arc.

The Pirates were 9-12 at the free throw line.

Idris Akenyemi 12, Chandler Caudill 12 and Austin Hill each scored 12 points for PCHS. Akenyemi pulled down nine rebounds.

Isiah Roblee led BHS with 12 points, while Jovie Stack scored 11 and Koleston Blankenship seven for Coach Mark Thompson.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (10-16): 8 8 18 16 – 50

Perry Cen. (21-7): 19 25 11 18 – 72

Scoring:

Belfry (50): Catron 6, Roblee 12, Blankenship 7, Jessie 4, James 4, Stack 11, Fletcher 2, May 2, West 2.

Perry Central (72): Damon Tobler 9, Austin Hill 12, Noah Beck 9, Princewell Amosike 7, Idris Akenyemi 12, Chandler Caudill 12, Sam Turner 1, Jacob Woolum 7, Jayden Neace 3.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Hairston http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AA-L-Hairston.jpg Hairston

Belfry boys lose at Perry Central