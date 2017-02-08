Miners – Panthers Action

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Mingo Central junior Jeremy Dillon is pictured above receiving a basketball from Coach Kevin Hatfield at halftime during the Tug Valley game. Dillon scored his 1,000th career point in the first half of the contest.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon (0) soars high for a rebound against Tug Valley on Tuesday night. Also pictured fighting for the ball are Miners Aaron Banks (4) and Canaan Fletcher (left), along with Panthers Levi Davis right and Colby Savage left.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Tug Valley’s Bryson Preece (10) is shown going in for a shot against Mingo Central on Tuesday night at the MCHS gym.

Wes Wilson Photography

Mingo Central guard Drew Hatfield (13) is shown going in for a shot against Tug Valley guard Tyler May (11). The Miners beat the Panther on Tuesday night in a rematch.