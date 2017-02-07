Mingo No. 3 in AA, Tug No. 8 in A

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo Central moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Class AA boys’ basketball poll, while Tug Valley moved up two spots to No. 10 in Class A.

The Miners, now 13-3, are coming off a big win at Chapmanville this past Friday night. MCHS, now No. 3, received one first place vote, had won their last five games before the most recent poll was released on Monday afternoon.

Tug Valley won three straight games last week.

Both teams are heading down the home stretch before the sectional tournament begins in a couple of weeks. The two local teams were scheduled to play on Miner Mountain on Tuesday night.

Bluefield is once again ranked No. 1 in AA and received five first place votes and has a record of 14-2. They are followed by Fairmont Senior, who had three first place votes and has a record of 13-3. Then Mingo Central is at No. 3, followed by Chapmanville and Poca, who also received one first place vote.

The Miners have a rematch with Chapmanville next Tuesday and at Poca on Feb. 18.

In Class A, Wheeling Central is still atop the poll, followed by Ravenswood, Fayetteville, St. Marys and Notre Dame.

Capitol is still No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by University, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Musselman rounding out the top five.

The Associated Press high school boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts. Prv.

Class AAA

1. Capital (6) 13-3 96 1

2. University (4) 16-1 93 3

3. Morgantown 13-3 70 2

4. Parkersburg 12-4 58 8

5. Musselman 13-3 56 5

6. George Washington 14-4 51 4

7. Huntington 12-4 38 7

8. Woodrow Wilson 11-5 33 10

9. Martinsburg 10-7 21 6

10. South Charleston 12-5 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 14, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (5) 14-2 92 1

2. Fairmont Senior (3) 13-3 91 2

3. Mingo Central (1) 13-3 81 5

4. Chapmanville 13-4 68 4

5. Poca (1) 11-5 65 3

6. Philip Barbour 12-3 47 7

7. Sissonville 11-4 35 9

8. East Fairmont 14-4 21 8

(tie) North Marion 13-5 21 6

10. Shady Spring 12-6 10 10

Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Westside 4, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, Point Pleasant 1, Roane County 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (6) 16-2 96 1

2. Ravenswood (2) 16-1 90 2

3. Fayetteville (2) 16-0 83 3

4. St. Marys 15-3 58 5

(tie) Notre Dame 11-5 58 4

6. Gilmer County 14-2 41 8

(tie) Pendleton County 13-2 41 6

8. Tug Valley 10-7 29 10

9. Bishop Donahue 11-7 15 9

10. Charleston Catholic 11-6 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Madonna 9, Parkersburg Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 4, Williamstown 4, Magnolia 1.

