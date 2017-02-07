Lady Miners win again

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Lady Miners improved to 13-5 on the season by defeating county foe Tug Valley for the second time this season on Monday, February 6, at the MCHS gym.

Mingo Central jumped out to a 26-8 first quarter lead and never looked back winning 79-49 and picking up some momentum heading toward the sectional tournament.

The Miners are not ranked, but did receive a vote for the Class AA top 10 this week. They have now won four in a row and six of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Class A Lady Panthers of Tug Valley have not won a game this season and are 0-16.

It was Senior Night for the Lady Miners and point guard Tyshira Joplin had a big night. The senior scored 30 points to lead her team. Besides Joplin, the other seniors are Mikazia Rhodes, Reanna Accord and Molli Ferguson.

“I’m glad my seniors got to go out in style with a win. It’s been a great year so far, we want to keep it going,” said Coach Brandon Ball.

Freshmen Katie Ball and Xziah Rhodes scored 13 and 11 points, while Zoe Evans chipped in seven and Mikazia Rhodes six.

The Lady Miners shot well at the free throw line making 13-15 for 86 percent. Tug Valley was 16-25 at the foul line for 64 percent.

Emily Colegrove and Bekah White each scored 11 points to lead Tug Valley, while Kelli Kirk scored nine. Abigail Spence and Bree Thompson scored six apiece for Coach Maxine Colegrove’s squad.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (13-5): 26 18 20 15 – 79

Tug Valley (0-16): 8 7 14 20 – 49

Mingo 79): Tyshira Joplin 30, Katie Ball 13, Xziah Rhodes 11, Zoe Evans 7, Mikazia Rhodes 6, Cassidy Cline 5, Molli Ferguson 4, Reanna Accord 2

Tug Valley (49): Emily Colegrove 11, Bekah White 11, Kelli Kirk 9, Abigail Spence 6, Bree Thompson 6, Kaleigh Baisden 4, Hali Wilson 2

—

Mingo Central 76, Lincoln County 62

HAMLIN – On Saturday afternoon, February 4, the Lady Miners defeated Lincoln County 76-62.

“This was a good team effort,” Coach Brandon Ball said.

Freshman Katie Ball, a 6-foot-1 forward, led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Tyshira Joplin was close behind with 21 points, while Xziah Rhodes scored 15 and Cassidy Cline added 10 to give Mingo Central four players in double figures.

Rachel Pennington led Lincoln County with 18 points, while Carly McComas added 16.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (12-5): 14 22 15 25 – 76

Lincoln (11-7): 16 21 15 10 – 62

Scoring:

Mingo (76): Katie Ball 24, Tyshira Joplin 21, Xziah Rhodes 15, Cassidy Cline 10, Mikazia Rhodes 2, Zoe Evans 2, Kylee Varney 2.

Lincoln (62): Rachel Pennington 18, Carly McComas 16, McKendra Wiley 9, Alli Farmer 6, Alyssa Adkins 5, Katherine Spencer 4, Lydia Roberts 4.

Submitted Photo It was Senior Night for the Lady Miners of Mingo Central. The squad won their 4th in a row defeating Tug Valley. Pictured above, left to right, asst. coach Nate Siggers, Reanna Accord, Molli Ferguson, Tyshira Joplin, Mikazia Rhodes, head coach Brandon Ball and asst. coach Garrett "G" Gregory.

