Miners cage Tigers

CHAPMANVILLE – Junior all-stater Jeremy Dillon hit a clutch 3-pointer and some free throws in closing seconds in the second overtime to give Mingo Central a lead and they held off the Tigers of Chapmanville to pull out a big Cardinal Conference victory 59-56 at Danny Godby Gym on Saturday night.

The loss broke a 9-game winning streak by the Tigers (14-4) of Coach Brad Napier. Napier was the former coach at MCHS.

The win is the fifth straight for the Miners, now 13-3. Mingo Central was ranked No. 5 last week, while Chapmanville was ranked No. 4 in Class AA. Both teams are in one of the toughest sectionals and regional tourneys in the Mountain State. The win by Mingo will help their seeding in the upcoming tournament, their ranking in Class AA and in the conference standings.

At the end of the first OT period, Drew Williamson drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to tie it at 50-50.

It was the first double-overtime game in school history for Mingo Central. They had not beaten Chapmanville since 2013. The Miners are now under the guidance of first-year head coach Kevin Hatfield.

Starting the second overtime, Williamson made a layup off tip to give the Tigers a 52-50 lead. Then with 3:58 left, Dillon hit a baseline runner to tie it at 52-52.

At the 3:30 mark, Dillon hit a running left-handed layup to give the Miners’ a 54-52 advantage. Then it was Williamson’s turn with 2:45 left, as he hit a tough baseline turn-around fade shot to tie it at 54-all.

With :52 seconds left, Dillon Smith hit a layup off of a run-out to give the Tigers a 56-54 lead.

With just :25 seconds remaining, Dillon hit a huge 3-pointer from the wing with a hand in his face to give the Miners the 57-56 lead.

With :17 seconds left in the second OT, Williamson missed a 15 footer and Banks got the big rebound for Mingo Central. Banks missed the front end of a one-and-one, and with just :09 seconds left, Kyle Browning missed a layup and Daniel Buchanan pulled down the rebound and passed the ball to Dillon. Dillon was fouled and calmly hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 59-56.

Chapmanville got a final shot as Devin Collins missed a corner trey as time expired and the Miners left with the big win.

Senior all-stater Drew Williamson led Chapmanville with 22 points, but Dillon won the individual battle between two of the state’s top players with his 36 points.

Dylan Smith added 12, Obana Killon scored 10 and Hunter Neal nine points for the Tigers.

The Miners led 11-9 after the first quarter and 22-16 at the half. But Chapmanville battled back in the second half. They outscored the Miners 16-11 in the fourth quarter to force the first overtime.

A last-second basket by Williamson, with his team trailing by two points, sent the game into a second overtime. The Miners outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the final extra period to pull out the hard-fought road victory.

“What a fun game and great atmosphere! Both teams came to play tonight. I am really proud of my team. That was a total team effort. I told them before the game to know your role and do your job. No job is more important than the other. These guys went out and did that tonight -to that point,” Coach Hatfield said. “Jeremy played like the man and put up 36 tonight and I am really proud of him. But if Keyshean doesn’t do a great job on Drew Williamson and Canaan, Daniel and Banks don’t do a great job on defense, and on the boards – and if Drew doesn’t hit some timely buckets down the stretch, those 36 would be all for nothing.”

“Chapmanville did a good job of switching defenses and trying to take Drew and Jeremy away but we found a way to pull it out as a team. Maybe these guys are starting to get it. We still have some things to clean up before our next game which I think is Tuesday,” Hatfield added.

After Dillon, sophomore Canaan Fletcher added nine points and freshman Drew Hatfield scored seven.

Mingo Central out-rebounded the Tigers 39-31. Fletcher had seven rebounds to lead MCHS.

Mingo Central forced 14 turnovers, but only committed six, a season low.

The Miners were 22-54 from the floor for 41 percent, including 8-16 from behind the arc for 50 percent. Dillon hit six of those 3-pointers, with one each by Drew Hatfield and one by Aaron Banks. MCHS was 7-12 at the foul line for 58 percent. Hatfield knows his team needs to improve at the free throw line.

Chapmanville was 23-51 from the field for 45 percent, but only 3-12 from 3-point range. The Tigers were 7-13 at the charity stripe.

Mingo Central will play host to county rival Tug Valley on Tuesday night. The Miners have not defeated the Panthers in the six-year history of the consolidated school. Then on Friday they travel to Wayne and then next Tuesday, Feb. 14th, they have a Valentine’s Day rematch with Chapmanville at home on Miner Mountain.

Chapmanville takes on county rivals Man and Logan on Tuesday and Friday of this week

—

Mingo Central 59, Chapmanville 56, 2 OT

Score by quarters:

Mingo(12-3): 11 11 11 11 6 9 – 59

C’ville(14-4): 9 7 12 16 6 6 – 56

Scoring:

Mingo Central(59): Banks 3, Fletcher 9, Rhodes 2, Hatfield 7, Dillon 36, Buchanan 2.

Chapmanville (14-4) Williamson 22, Browning 2, Smith 12, Killon 11, Neal 9.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Mingo Central junior guard Jeremy Dillon fired in 36 pionts to lead the Miners over Chapmanville. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dillon.jpg Mingo Central junior guard Jeremy Dillon fired in 36 pionts to lead the Miners over Chapmanville. Mingo Central players are shown celebrating after a big Class AA win on Saturday at Chapmanville. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_celebration.jpg Mingo Central players are shown celebrating after a big Class AA win on Saturday at Chapmanville. Big Miner’s senior center Daniel Buchanan is shown going in for a shot against the Tigers. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Daniel.jpg Big Miner’s senior center Daniel Buchanan is shown going in for a shot against the Tigers. Senior guard Keyshean Rhodes is shown making a pass on Saturday against Chapmanville. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Keyshean.jpg Senior guard Keyshean Rhodes is shown making a pass on Saturday against Chapmanville.

Mingo Central beats Chapmanville in double OT thriller