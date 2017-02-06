Panthers run down Pirates

GOODY, Ky. – Tug Valley defeated Belfry 72-64 Saturday night, the second time they have beaten the Pirates this season, and improved their record to 10-7 on the season

“We got off to a quick start jumping out on them 15-2. Then I felt like the kids relaxed and let them right back in it,” Panther Coach Edwyn May said. “In the second half we would pull to a little bit of a lead and then let them right back in it. We never could get in control of the game and just keep it.”

“I’m proud of our kids, that’s a tough place to play. Belfry plays hard, they’re athletic and never quit,” May added. “I thought our kids got a little frustrated at times, but was able to play through it.”

“I thought Jon (Blankenship) and Tyler (May) played well and did a good job of leading tonight. Colby (Savage) and Garrett (Brown) battled hard on the post as well as Mason Layne coming off the bench. Levi (Davis) and Bryson battled foul trouble all night, but was also big in the win. We’ve just gotta keep working and getting better, tournament time is just around the corner and that’s when we want to be playing our best ball by then.”

“I thought we came out flat. Which I didn’t expect for a big rivalry game,” said Belfry Coach Mark Thompson. “But we responded and made a nice run to take the lead before halftime.”

“We didn’t do a very good job defensively. We were flat footed and did not have any help on defense and allowed cutters to move freely in their offense. We have to be better on the glass and take better shots. Honestly we just don’t value the basketball like we should. This has to get much better as we approach tournament time,” added Thompson.

“I do want you to mention our pep club and the appreciation from the coaches and players for all those kids who took part. Makes it more fun to be part of it,” Thompson said.

Blankenship led Tug Valley with 20 points, while Tyler May added 18 and Brown scored 14 to give the Panthers three players in double figures. Savage and Layne each had eight off the bench.

For Belfry, Isaiah Roblee scored 15 points, Koleston Blankenship had 14 and Cameron Catron added 12. Blankenship was a perfect 7-of-7 at the foul line.

Tug Valley shot 27-53 from the floor for 51 percent, including 4-15 from long distance. The Panthers were 13-19 at the foul line for 68 percent.

Belfry was 24-54 shooting for 44 percent, including 7-29 from behind the arc. The Pirates were 9-13 at the free throw line.

Tug Valley won the rebounding statistic 29 to 21, with Savage pulling down eight. Blankenship, Ryan Jessie and Jovie Stack each had five for the Pirates.

The teams were even in the turnovers department with 13 apiece.

—

Tug Valley 72, Belfry 64

Score by quarters:

Tug (10-7): 21 15 16 20 – 72

Belfry (10-14):14 23 14 13 – 64

Scoring:

Tug Valley (72): Blankenship 20, Preece 2, May 18, Brown 14, Davis 2, Savage 8, Layne 8.

Belfry (64): Varney 6, Blankenship 14, Roblee 15, Stack 7, Catron 12, Jessie 5, James 5.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Jonathan Blankenship, shown in a game earlier this season, led Tug Valley with 20 points. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jon-b.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Jonathan Blankenship, shown in a game earlier this season, led Tug Valley with 20 points.