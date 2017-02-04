Cardinal Conference scoring leaders

Poca’s Luke Frampton continues to lead the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 25.3 points per contest through 14 games. Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon (21.0) is second. Winfield’s Braeden McGrew (17.7) is fifth.

Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson had a good week for the Tigers and vaulted into third place in the Cardinal Conference in scoring. Williamson, a 6-foot-3 junior all-state guard, averages 20.2 points per contest through 16 games.

Williamson scored 23 points in Tuesday night’s 62-49 home win over Herbert Hoover.

The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA this week, stand at 13-3 overall and sit in first place in the Cardinal Conference with an 8-0 record.

Chapmanville was scheduled to host Mingo Central on Saturday night.

Logan High School’s David Early, a freshman guard, is fourth in conference in scoring at 19.9 points a game.

Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield, a freshman guard, is 11th in the conference in scoring at 15.1 points a game, while Canaan Fletcher, a sophomore forward, is scoring 10.4 ppg and is 25th..

Logan senior guard Will Akers (11.8) is 17th, while his LHS teammate Braxton Goff (10.8), another senior, is 20th. Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith, a junior guard (10.5) is 24th.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys Basketball Leaders:

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 14 354 25.3

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central 14 294 21.0

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville 16 323 20.2

David Early, Logan 15 299 19.9

Braeden McGrew, Winfield 15 265 17.7

Chance Brown, Sissonville 14 242 17.3

Cam Wallace, Wayne 16 271 16.9

Chase King, Herbert Hoover 16 248 15.5

Deshawn Womack, Nitro 17 261 15.4

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 17 260 15.3

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 14 211 15.1

Alan Johnson, Scott 16 216 13.5

Brady Jones, Sissonville 14 188 13.4

Andrew Day, Scott 16 213 13.3

Michael Pinkerton, Sissonville 14 180 12.9

Nate Samples, Sissonville 14 177 12.6

Will Akers, Logan 14 165 11.8

J.P. Phillips, Poca 14 162 11.6

Seth Brooks, Nitro 17 188 11.1

Braxton Goff, Logan 6 65 10.8

Brandon Elkins, Scott 16 169 10.6

Corey Marcum, Wayne 16 170 10.6

Tate Hancock, Winfield 15 157 10.5

Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 13 137 10.5

Canaan Fletcher, Mingo Central 14 145 10.4

Zack McCutcheon, Sissonville 13 133 10.2

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2016-New-Cardinal-Conference-logo-CMYK-1.jpg

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).