Lady Miners beat Lady Rebels

RED JACKET – The Lady Miners defeated the Lady Rebels 50-46 Thursday night on Miner Mountain. The loss avenged a defeat at Tolsia earlier this season.

“It was not the best game we have played, but I like to focus on the positives,” said Coach Brandon Ball. “My girls fought hard and made plays when we needed them.”

For Mingo Central Xziah Rhodes scored 15 points, Katie Ball had 12, Tyshira Joplin 9, Cassidy Cline 7, Kylee Varney 4, Zoe Evans 3. Ball also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three blocked shots.

For Tolsia Tasha Nichols scored 14 points, while Taylor Parsley had 12, and Mariah Finley 12.

Neither team shot well at the free throw line. Mingo was 12-25 for 48 percent and Tolsia 9-17 for 52 percent.

The Lady Miners of Mingo Central (11-5) were slated to play at Lincoln County Saturday and host local rival Tug Valley on Monday night. Then they travel to Scott and Chapmanville this coming week for a couple of conference games. The sectional tournament is right around the corner.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (11-5): 9 11 11 19 – 50

Tolsia (10-9): 4 12 15 15 – 46

Scoring:

Mingo: Xziah Rhodes 15, Katie Ball 12, Tyshira Joplin 9, Cassidy Cline 7, Kylee Varney 4, Zoe Evans 3.

Tolsia: Tasha Nichols 14, Taylor Parsley 12, Mariah Finley 12, Sarah Jude 3, Marlee Marcum 3, Kayla Jude 2.

Rebounds: M: 23 (Ball 10); T: 26 (Jude)

Katie Ball http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Katie-Ball-2.jpg Katie Ball