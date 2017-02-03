WVU great visits Williamson

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Former WVU running back Quincy Wilson was at Marcum Law Office in Williamson for a meet and greet with fans on Friday. Wilson, now an assistant coach at W.Va. State University near Charleston, is pictured above with attorney Justin Marcum and several fans who came to the event.

WVU great Quincy Wilson is pictured at an autograph session in Williamson on Friday. Jerry Lyall (left) and Tyree Marcum (back), two local Mountaineer fans, are shown with the former Mountaineer.