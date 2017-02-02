Several good games slated this weekend

If you are looking for something to do this weekend – there are some great local high school basketball games on tap Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night the Belfry Pirates will play host to 60th District rival Phelps.

Up on Miner Mountain the Mingo Central Miners (11-3) will play host to Cardinal Conference member Wayne.

Down at Naugatuck the Tug Valley Panthers (8-7) will play host to sectional rival Tolsia. In this game you’ll have two brothers, Edwyn May and Mike Smith coaching against each other. The Panthers are coming off a good road win at Huntington St. Joe this past Tuesday night.

Then all three local teams play again on Saturday night.

The Miners, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, will travel up Corridor G to take on No. 4 Chapmanville for a game that can affect the rankings and the upcoming sectional tournament pairings. The two will play again at MCHS on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Coach Kevin Hatfield knows this is an important game for his squad. Chapmanville is coached by former Mingo Central Coach Brad Napier, who was also a former assistant at Logan.

In the Metro News Power Index, which ranks all schools despite classification, Chapmanville was rated No. 16, while Mingo Central is at No. 19.

The Belfry Pirates of Coach Mark Thompson will take on local rival Tug Valley Saturday in a rematch of an earlier game this season. The Panthers beat Belfry at home 63-51 at Naugatuck. This time the game will be at the Pirates home gym.

The Panthers are ranked No. 10 this week in Class A, while the Pirates are trying to get on the right track before the 60th District tournament starts the week of February 20 at Lawrence County High School.

SHORT STUFF:

It was great to see so many local kids sign to play college football and continue their education on Wednesday. Belfry had six kids to sign on National Signing Day, while Mingo Central had five. The Pirates already have one player, Cole Bentley, who has enrolled for the spring semester at Louisville to participate in spring drills. Many freshmen and JUCO transfers do this now to get a jump on their classes and to get them ready for summer practice.

… WVU signed two in-state recruits including Darius Stills, a defensive lineman who played for Fairmont Senior, which is the team Mingo Central defeated in the Class AA state championship game.

Derrek Pitts, a 4-star safety from Dunbar, W.Va. who played for South Charleston, has already enrolled and will participate in spring drills up in Morgantown.

Maverick Wolfley, a fullback from Morgantown High, also signed and enrolled early. His brother, Stone Wolfley, is a lineman for the Mountaineers. Their father Dale, was a standout performer on the offensive line for WVU on the 1988 team that played for the national championship. Their uncle Ron was also a former Mountaineer standout at fullback and played for 10 years in the NFL, including four years as an NFL Pro Bowl participant.

Mingo Central defensive lineman Daniel Buchanan will be an invited walk-on at WVU. His teammate, Tyler Grimmett, will do the same at Marshall University.

As for in-state kids signed by Marshall, I did not see any on their recruiting list sent out by the Sports Information Department. There are some walk-ons from W.Va. , including Grimmett.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Lovern http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kyle-Lovern-cmyk.jpg Lovern