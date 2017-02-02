Pirates walk plank

GOODY, Ky. – The Pike County Central Hawks flew into the Belfry High School gym and left with a 63-52 victory over the Pirates on a rare Wednesday night contest.

Belfry had defeated Pike Central 64-56 earlier this season in a game played at the Hawk’s Nest at the PCCH gym.

Belfry led 15-13 after the first quarter and the game was tied 29-29 at the half.

But a bad third quarter doomed the Pirates. The Hawks outscored Belfry 16-6 after halftime. The Pirates fought back in the final period, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Belfry was 20-59 from the floor for 34 percent, including 7-23 from behind the arc. Pike Central was 23-42 from the field for 55 percent, including 4-10 from 3-point range.

Pike Central got the advantage at the free throw line making 13-16 for 81 percent, while Belfry just went to the foul line eight times and was 5-8 for 63 percent.

Belfry won in the turnover department only making five miscues, compared to 16 for PCC, but it didn’t matter.

Isiah Roblee led Belfry with 15 points, while Koleston Blankenship added 14 and Cam Catron added 9.

Pike Central had three players in double figures with Ryan Eads scoring 18 points, Blake Wallace 17 and Seth Conn added 12 points. Wallace had a double-double by pulling down 12 rebounds.

“We were tied at halftime. In the second half we struggled to score,” said BHS Coach Mark Thompson. “We had good looks but just struggled to score. We have to finish in a game of that magnitude.”

“We just refused to finish our defense by blocking out. It’s disappointing that we had control of our district seeding and let it get away. We will play them again in district,” Thompson added.

The two teams are 60th District rivals. Pike County Central is now 13-10 overall, 7- 6 in the region and 2-4 in the district.

Belfry is now 9-13 overall for the season, 7-6 in the region and 3-2 in the district. Lawrence County is the No. 1 seed in the district, Belfry is No. 2, Pike Central (13-10, 3-2 in the district) is the No. 3 seed and Phelps comes in at No. 4.

Belfry will play host to another district rival on Friday as they host the Phelps Hornets. The Pirates narrowly defeated Phelps 61-59 last month. However, the outcome of this game won’t change the district seeding. Phelps is currently 1-4 in the district and 10-14 for the season.

Saturday night Belfry will host local rival Tug Valley for a rematch.

Scoring:

Belfry (52): Catron 9, Roblee 15, Blankenship 14, Jessie 5, James 6, Woolum 3.

Pike Central (63): Seth Conn 12, Ryan Eads 18, Blake Wallace 17, Cory May 8, Jacob Adkins 8

Score by quarters:

Belfry (9-13): 15 14 6 17 – 52

Pike Cent (13-10): 13 16 11 23 – 63

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Ray Justice Photography Belfry's Ryan Jessie (14) is shown taking a shot in a recent game. He and his Belfry teammates lost to Pike County Central at home on Wednesday night.

