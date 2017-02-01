Five Miners sign Wednesday

By Kyle Lovern

RED JACKET – Mingo Central High School had five seniors to celebrate National Signing Day. Two are going to the state’s Division One schools, Marshall and WVU.

Daniel Buchanan will be a Mountaineer and signed with West Virginia University, Tyler Grimmett will be playing for the Marshall Thundering Herd, Caleb Lester will be a Concord Mountain Lion, Robbie Daniels is heading to Fairmont State and will be a Falcon and Mikey Hall will be attending Glenville State and play for the Pioneers.

Buchanan is a defensive lineman, but also saw some action as a tight end during his junior season. He had interest from several colleges. Buchanan was on the all Cardinal Conference team.

Grimmett really came into his own as a wide receiver during his senior year, but was also a big part of the Miners’ defense in the 2016 championship season. Grimmett was an all-stater and all-conference selection.

Daniels was one of the top centers in Class AA. He helped anchor the Mingo Central offensive line. He was an all-Cardinal Conference selection.

Mikey Hall was also one of the top lineman and really improved during his final season. Hall was an all-conference selection.

Lester was the leading tackler for MCHS the last couple of seasons at linebacker. The senior also saw action at running back. Lester was a first team all-state selection and all Cardinal Conference member.

From this senior class there were 19 football programs that came to visit Mingo Central High School, according to Coach Joey Fields.

“I cannot say enough about these fine young men,” Fields said. Fields has served as an assistant coach, but will take over as head coach this coming season after the retirement of longtime coach Yogi Kinder.

“We are proud of all of these young men. This staff was proud to coach these kids. We know Miner Nation is also very proud of you,” Fields added.

The senior class was a huge part of the Class AA state championship team this season. It was the first for Mingo Central in only the school’s sixth year after consolidation.

