Miners release 2017 football schedule

Many football teams try to open up with a soft opponent. One term used, especially in college football, is “cupcake.”

Teams will schedule a smaller school or a football program that may not be up to the standards of some of the top teams.

But that won’t be the case for Mingo Central heading into the 2017 season.

The Miners recently released their upcoming football schedule and they will start out the season traveling to Point Pleasant. The game will be on the road Friday, August 28.

The Big Blacks are a perennial football power in the Mountain State. They have been in Class AAA, but dropped back down to Class AA last season.

Many predicted that Mingo Central and Point Pleasant would square off in the AA playoffs last season, however the Big Blacks were upset by James Monroe in the semi-finals.

It always seems that Point Pleasant is ranked in the top 10 and they routinely make the playoffs regardless of classification.

“We approach everyday one play at a time and that’s what we are going to do with our opponents,” said first year head coach Joey Fields. Fields was recently named head coach after longtime coach Yogi Kinder announced he was stepping down.

“Opening up with Point Pleasant, our guys have to realize how important it is to have a great start,” Fields stressed. “So with that being said we want to beat everyone on our schedule. In every aspect it is up to them.”

The rest of the 2017 slate will be Cardinal Conference opponents. That league now has 10 teams, so it only leaves one out of conference date for teams to schedule.

The second game will be the first home game of the year against the always tough Wayne Pioneers on Friday, September 1. Then the Miners will travel to Logan on September 8. The Wildcats are now in Class AA and have joined the conference.

Week four will see a home game against the Sissonville Indians, who are always in the playoff hunt. Week five on September 22 the Miners will host the Poca Dots.

After a bye week, Mingo Central will host another new conference member – the Nitro Wildcats on October 6. That will be homecoming for the Miners.

Then on Friday, October 13, the Miners will travel to Scott. That is followed by a home game with Herbert Hoover on October 20. The final two regular season games will be on the road – October 27 at Chapmanville and November 3 at Winfield.

The Cardinal Conference is one of the toughest leagues in the state and each week will present a challenge.

Fields and his coaching staff return Kennedy Award winning quarterback Jeremy Dillon and several other all-state and all-conference players. They did lose some quality seniors, but Fields is hoping some younger players will step up and fill the void this season.

“That’s where the weight room and preparation come in. The off season is so important for a program,” Field stated.

“We are replacing a lot of good experienced football players so the June period will be crucial. Wayne is always tough and I look for Chapmanville and Winfield to have two very good football teams next season”

“We’re excited for what is in store for us this season,” Fields concluded.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)