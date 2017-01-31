Mingo No. 5 in Class AA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo Central is ranked No. 5 in Class AA in this week’s Associated Press poll. The Miners dropped one spot from last week. Mingo Central did receive one first place vote.

Meanwhile Tug Valley dropped one spot to No. 10. The Panthers were tied for No. 9 last week.

Mingo Central went 3-0 last week with wins over Tolsia, Herbert Hoover and No. 9 Sissonville.

Tug Valley went 1-1 with a win over Van and a loss to No. 2 Ravenswood in the King Coal Classic played at Logan.

Bluefield is the new No. 1 team in Class AA, while Fairmont Senior comes in at No. 2, followed by Poca and Chapmanville. Poca was No. 1 last week, but lost to Chapmanville this past weekend.

Mingo Central will take on Chapmanville this Saturday. That road game will have a big impact in both the rankings, the AA poll and in the sectional pairings coming up later this month.

Wheeling Central Catholic remains No. 1 in Class A, followed by Ravenswood, undefeated Fayetteville, St. Marys and Notre Dame.

In the large school division, Class AAA, Capital moves back into the top spot, followed by Morgantown, University, George Washington and Musselman.

Next Tuesday Mingo Central will play host to Tug Valley for a big rematch of the county’s two ranked teams.

The Associated Press poll comes out each week and 10 members of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association vote each Monday morning for the top 10 teams in each of the state’s three classifications.

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts. Prv.

Class AAA

1. Capital (6) 11-3 93 2

2. Morgantown (1) 12-2 88 3

3. University (3) 13-1 84 1

4. George Washington 13-2 72 4

5. Musselman 12-3 47 5

6. Martinsburg 10-4 41 9

7. Huntington 9-3 38 7

8. Parkersburg 9-4 31 8

9. Hedgesville 13-2 28 6

10. Woodrow Wilson 9-4 21 10

Others receiving votes: South Charleston 6, Greenbrier East 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (6) 12-2 90 3

2. Fairmont Senior (2) 11-3 81 2

3. Poca (1) 10-3 80 1

4. Chapmanville 12-3 74 5

5. Mingo Central (1) 11-3 63 4

6. North Marion 13-3 53 6

7. Philip Barbour 9-3 33 7

8. East Fairmont 13-3 29 9

9. Sissonville 9-4 24 8

10. Shady Spring 11-5 7 10

Others receiving votes: Point Pleasant 5, River View 4, Logan 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, Lincoln County 1, Roane County 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (6) 15-2 96 1

2. Ravenswood (2) 13-1 90 2

3. Fayetteville (2) 14-0 83 3

4. Notre Dame 9-4 56 5

5. St. Marys 12-3 53 4

6. Pendleton County 11-2 39 6

7. Parkersburg Catholic 11-5 36 7

8. Gilmer County 12-2 33 T9

9. Bishop Donahue 11-5 20 8

10. Tug Valley 7-7 17 T9

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 10, Madonna 7, Charleston Catholic 4, Pocahontas County 3, Saint Joseph Central 2, Valley Wetzel 1.<

Tug Valley No. 10 in Class A

By Kyle Lovern

