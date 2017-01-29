UTEP downs Marshall at the CAM

Press Release

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – On the night Austin Loop set the career record for 3-pointers by a Marshall men’s basketball player, the 3s otherwise wouldn’t fall for the Thundering Herd.

Loop, a 6-foot-4 senior guard from South Webster, Ohio, made his 252nd career 3-pointer late in the first half of a 91-68 loss to UTEP in front of 6,781 fans at the Henderson Center on Saturday night. Loop tied the record of 251 career 3s, held for 15 years by former Herd great Tamar Slay, with his first long-range shot and broke it with 1:38 left of the first half, but Marshall made just one 3-pointer as a team otherwise.

“Obviously it wasn’t a great shooting night for us,” MU coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Loop finished 2 of 5 on 3-pointers – a credit to the Miners’ defense for limiting his chances – but the rest of the Herd combined to miss 19 of 20 3-point attempts.

“I don’t know what the deal was,” D’Antoni said. “I feel like we got the same kind of shots we’ve always gotten. They made it tough on Loop, but a lot of that was with what we were doing with the pick-and-rolls trying to get to the rim.”

Marshall, which entered Saturday’s Conference USA matchup with a 12-game home winning streak and a flawless 11-0 record in Huntington this season, held the lead for only 39 seconds Saturday night. When UTEP’s Paul Thomas made a layup with 17:30 left of the first half, the Miners went ahead 4-2, and never trailed in the final 37 minutes, 30 seconds.

UTEP (6-14, 4-4 C-USA) held a 10-point advantage at halftime, 45-35, and frittered away most of that lead early in the second half. Marshall (13-9, 6-3 C-USA) cut the deficit to 2 points, 45-43, with 16:59 left and only trailed by 3 points, 52-49, with 14:28 when the Miners regained control. Before C.J. Burks hit the only non-Loop 3-pointer for the Herd with 11:02 left of the second half, UTEP scored 12 consecutive points to flip that 3-point advantage into a 15-point cushion.

The Miners led by at least 20 points for the final four minutes and two seconds.

The loss overshadowed Loop’s record-breaking night. He passed Slay with a straight-away 3-pointer with UTEP guard Dominic Artis closing fast defensively. Loop fell to the crowd as the ball swished through the net and the crowd erupted.

“It felt good at the time,” Loop said. “I think it was kind of a big relief off my shoulders. There was a lot of buildup, a lot of hype. It was a good moment.

“Honestly, right now, it’s not really on my mind. I’m kind of upset about the loss right now.”

Marshall had won its four Conference USA home games by an average of 14.0 points before Saturday’s loss. The Herd made 20 of 58 shots from the field (34.5 percent), 3 of 25 from 3-point range (12.0 percent) and 25 of 37 free throws.

Junior forward Terrence Thompson led the Herd with 25 points, a career high. He added 10 rebounds for the double-double. Senior forward Ryan Taylor added 14 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Jon Elmore finished with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

UTEP received 25 points and seven rebounds from 7-1 junior Matt Willms. Artis, a senior guard, scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Overall, the Miners held a 60-32 advantage in the paint and a 45-29 edge on the boards.

Marshall plays its next three games on the road: at Southern Miss on Thursday, Feb. 2; at Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Feb. 4; and at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Herd’s next home game is Thursday, Feb. 16, when UAB visits Huntington.