Dates set for sectional tournaments

Believe it or not it’s almost time for the post-season sectional basketball tournaments.

It will be here before you know it.

For Mingo Central and Logan County’s three high schools, things will be different as all three will be placed in the same Class AA sectional for the first time ever.

Last year, and in recent years, the Logan Wildcats (AAA), the Chapmanville Tigers (AA) and the Man Hillbilies (Class A) competed in three different sectionals.

No longer.

This season, Man, Logan and Chapmanville join together to play in a new six-team Class AA sectional along with Lincoln County, Scott and Mingo Central.

Logan and Lincoln County dropped down from the Class AAA level while Man moved up a level to Double-A from the Single-A ranks.

This year’s sectional teams for both boys and girls will be seeded one through six and all games will be played a neutral sites, using Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium, Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena and Mingo Central’s high school gym.

The girls’ basketball sectional tournament is up first and is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18 as the No. 4/5 seeds are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. The following game at 7:30 p.m. has the No. 3/6 teams meeting.

Both games will be played at sites yet to be determined.

The seeds have also not yet been picked by the sectional coaches.

The girls’ tournament then is set to continue on Tuesday, Feb. 21 as the No. 1 seed team, which will receive a first-round bye, will take on the 4/5 winner at 6:30. Then at 7:30, the No. 2 seed will take on the 3/6 winner.

The sectional girls’ championship game is then set to be played on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at a site to be announced later.

Both the sectional winner and runner-ups then advance to the upcoming regional co-championship games.

The Class AA boys’ basketball sectionals are set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the 4/5 play-in game. At 7:30 p.m., the 3/6 game is slated to be played. Just like the girls’ tourney, the sites of the games will be neutral and the locations will be picked later on.

The boys’ sectional continues on Tuesday, Feb. 28 as the 4/5 winner plays the No. 1 seeded team at 6:30 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. game has the 3/6 winner batting it out against the No. 2 seed. Both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive a first-round bye.

The two semifinal winners will advance to the sectional championship game on Friday, March 3. The tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville, Logan and Mingo Central are likely fighting for the top three seeds as the Tigers, Wildcats and Miners have been most successful so far.

Lincoln County and Scott will likely be the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, not necessarily in that order.

Man (0-13), suffering through a winless season, will most certainly be the No. 6 seed.

Just like the girls, the sectional champion and runner-up on the boys’ side will move on to the regional tournament.

Chapmanville is looking for its third trip to the state tournament in the last four years.

Mingo Central hopes to make their second trip in the young history of the school under first year head coach Kevin Hatfield.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

