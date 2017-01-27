Belfry Elite team places

The Belfry Elite cheerleaders competed in the Cheer Max Battle of Champions competition in Lexington, Ky. on January 21. The group finished in first place in Youth Recreation Level two division and the Max award for spirit and sportsmanship. On January 14, the group placed first in their division at the Mountain Classic in Pikeville, Ky. and won overall Grand Champion in the All-Star level. The squad is coached by Karla Parker.

