Miners cage Huskies

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Miners basketball team has played five games in seven days and on Wednesday night they were playing in back-to-back nights again.

It showed.

The Miners started out slow and didn’t shoot the ball well against Herbert Hoover, who was visiting Miner Mountain from Kanawha County for a Cardinal Conference match.

Mingo Central (10-3) was able to pull out the win as they defeated the Huskies 52-47.

The game was fast-paced and the teams traded baskets. Mingo Central held a slim15-12 lead after the first 8:00 minutes.

Herbert Hoover came back to outscore the Miners 12-7 thanks to a couple of 3-pointers by Austin Stafford and Grant Bonner. Stafford had seven points in the first half.

Chase King, a 6-foot-6 senior center, led the Huskies with eight first half points. Jeremy Dillon led Mingo Central with eight first half points, while Drew Hatfield had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Miners played a sloppy first half with seven turnovers and only shot 35 percent from the floor. MCHS missed several easy shots, but fatigue was probably a factor.

In the third quarter Mingo Central came out in a 1-3-1 zone defense and went on a 14-0 run and took a 36-24 lead.

The Miners got a 3-point play from guard Keysean Rhodes the old-fashioned way and another from forward Canaan Fletcher.

Later in the quarter Aaron Banks made a tough shot in the lane and was also fouled and he completed the 3-point play which gave his team a 39-29 lead.

But Herbert Hoover wouldn’t go away. The Miners cooled off and again missed some easy shots. The Huskies cut into the lead and it was 39-32 at the end of the third quarter.

The pesky Huskies cut the lead to 45-42 at the 2:44 mark of the fourth quarter. The Miners got a layup from Daniel Buchanan to make it 47-42. However Rhett White swished in a long jumper for the Huskies and cut the lead to 47-44 with just 38.5 seconds left in the game.

After inbounding the ball, Hatfield was fouled by Herbert Hoover and went to the line shooting the one-and-one. The freshman hit two clutch free throws to give Mingo Central a little breathing room at 49-44. Then on the next possession Hatfield came up with a steal and got the ball to Rhodes in transition who scored the layup to increase the lead to 51-44.

Kody McGraw fired in a 3-pointer for Herbert Hoover to slice the lead to 51-47 with 6.8 seconds left.

Dillon was fouled on the next Miners’ possession and made 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 4.9 seconds left making it 52-47.

Dillon, who had an off night shooting, finished with 15 points, but pulled down nine rebounds. Hatfield finished with 12 points, while Banks scored nine and Fletcher and Rhodes each contributed seven points. Buchanan had a big late basket for two points. Fletcher also pulled down eight rebounds and Hatfield was credited with five assists.

King led the Huskies with 18 points, while McGraw added eight and Stafford seven for the visitors.

Mingo Central finished the game shooting just over 40 percent for the game. They were 6-7 at the foul line.

Herbert Hoover helped their cause by making eight 3-pointers by seven different players. They only went to the foul line once, with King making that free throw.

Mingo Central will travel to Sissonville on Friday night for a tough road conference game. Then they are off until next Friday as they host Wayne, before motoring up Corridor G for a big Class AA contest with Chapmanville on Saturday, Feb. 4th.

Score by quarters:

Hoover (7-7): 12 12 8 15 – 47

Mingo (10-3): 15 7 17 13 – 52

Scoring:

Herbert Hoover (47)McGraw 3 0-0 8, King 8 1-2 18, Myers 1 0-0 3, Swecker 1 0-0 3, White 1 0-0 3, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Stafford 3 0-0 7, Bonner 1 0-0 3.

Totals 19 1-2 47.

Mingo Central (52): Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Dillon 6 1-2 15, Hatfield 4 2-2 12, Rhodes 3 1-1 7, Banks 4 1-1 9, Fletcher 3 1-1 7.

Totals 21 6-7 52.

(3-point goals: Hoover 8 (McGraw 2, King 1, Myers 1, Swecker 1, White 1, Stafford 1, Bonner 1), Mingo Central 4 (Dillon 2, Hatfield 2).

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Aaron Banks is pictured ready to take a shot as Herbert Hoover center Chase King (44) tries for a block, but is shown jumping over Jeremy Dillon (0). Also pictured is Miner Canaan Fletcher (34). http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Banks-Dillon.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Aaron Banks is pictured ready to take a shot as Herbert Hoover center Chase King (44) tries for a block, but is shown jumping over Jeremy Dillon (0). Also pictured is Miner Canaan Fletcher (34). Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central guard Keysean Rhodes (22) is shown going in for a layup against Herbert Hoover Wednesday night. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rhodes-1.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central guard Keysean Rhodes (22) is shown going in for a layup against Herbert Hoover Wednesday night.

Tired Mingo Central beats Herbert Hoover