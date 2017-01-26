Cleanin’ out the old sports notebook

Kyle’s Korner ….

WVU got a huge commitment from a junior college. The pipeline from Lackawanna (Pa.) College continues. The Mountaineers will get massive offensive lineman Isaiah Hardy, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound sophomore, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.

He is the third offensive lineman in the Mountaineers’ 2017 class. WVU now has 19 commitments as signing day nears.

… … Mingo Central senior Daniel Buchanan defensive lineman has accepted an invited walk-on chance to WVU. The 6-foot- 7 Miner had interest from several smaller colleges, but will head to Morgantown in August to play for the Mountaineers. The school is planning a ceremony next Friday according to guidance counselor Tish Marcum for Buchanan and other players who will be heading to play college football this coming season.

… Speaking of Mingo Central, they will open the 2017 season on the road with perennial power Point Pleasant. The Big Blacks moved down from Class 3A to 2A last season. They are always one of the top football teams in the state of W.Va. The other nine games will be with Cardinal Conference opponents. We’ll have more on the 2017 schedule at a later date.

… On Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Belfry’s Austin Dotson will sign with the University of Kentucky. The signing will take place in the auditorium at Belfry High School. The big offensive lineman committed to the Wildcats last summer after going to their camp. Dotson is a 6-foot-6, 300 pound product of Pond Creek.

Dotson is also one of Belfry’s best pitchers on the Pirates baseball team and is getting ready for the upcoming spring season.

… Former Mingo Central guard Dikembe Dixson recently tore his ACL and is out for the season. Dixson was playing for University of Illinois Chicago.

UIC announced that star sophomore Dikembe Dixson is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The reigning Horizon League Freshman of the Year suffered the non-contact injury during the first half of UIC’s huge road win at DePaul.

The 6-foot-7 Dixson erupted on the scene as a freshman last season as he led the Flames in scoring.

… All fans attending the WVU-Texas A & M game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 are encouraged to take part in the ‘Stripe the Coliseum’ event.

Fans are asked to wear either gold or blue depending on which section their seats are located. Even sections will wear gold, while the odd sections will wear blue. A detailed map of the color layout can be found at wvusports.com/stripethecoliseum.

