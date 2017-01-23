Miners down Pirates

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo Central Miners downed local rival Belfry 77-57 in the finale of the 14th Annual Marcum Law Office Hatfield-McCoy Shootout on Saturday night played at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.

Mingo Central only led by two points, 19-17 after the first quarter, but then outscored Belfry 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-24 lead into the dressing room at the half.

The Miners (8-3) were able to hold onto their lead in the second half and pull away with the victory to bounce back after suffering a close loss to Class 4A Johnson Central on Friday night.

“Wes (Milam) did a good job off the bench with Drew (Hatfield) in early foul trouble. Hit back-to-back 3’s in second quarter,” Coach Kevin Hatfield said. “It’s good to get some depth. We will need that as the season goes on.”

Junior all-state candidate Jeremy Dillon led Mingo Central with 26 points. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists. He was 10-16 from the floor.

Freshman Drew Hatfield finished with 15 points and handed out four assists, while sophomore Canaan Fletcher scored 12points and hauled in nine rebounds, included four on the offensive end of the court.

Senior Aaron Banks added six points, four rebounds and a big breakaway dunk. “He had a monster dunk that excited the crowd,” Coach Hatfield said.

Josh Reed and Wes Milam came off the bench to contribute seven and six points respectively. Keysean Rhodes and Daniel Buchanan, both seniors, scored four points each.

Juniors Isiah Roblee and Justin Barker both scored 15 points to lead Belfry. Senior Austin Woolum added nine points, while Ryan Jessie and Jovie Stack each scored six points and Andrew Fletcher scored one point. Senior Cameron Catron had five points and five rebounds for BHS.

Mingo Central made 32-53 shots from the floor for 60 percent, including 8-16 from behind the arc. The Miners were cold again at the foul line making only 5-12.

The Pirates were 21-42 from the field for 50 percent, including 7-15 from 3-point range. They were 8-10 at the free throw line.

In the turnover department Belfry had 15, while Mingo Central had 10 miscues.

Mingo Central returns to action playing host to Tolsia on Tuesday with the tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Belfry will travels to Lawrence County for a district match Tuesday with a 7:30 start time.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (8-9): 17 7 16 17- 57

Mingo (8-3): 19 18 21 19 – 77

Scoring:

Belfry (57): Woolum 9, Catron 5, Roblee 15, Barker 15, Blankenship 0, Jessie 6, Stack 6, Fletcher 1.

Mingo Central (77): Banks 6, Fletcher 12, Rhodes 4, Hatfield 15, Dillon 23, Buchanan 4, Reed 7, Milam 6.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Wes Wilson Photography Miner players Aaron Banks and Josh Reed celebrate after Banks had nice dunk in the game against Belfry. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cm-Banks-Reed-celebrate-1.jpg Wes Wilson Photography Miner players Aaron Banks and Josh Reed celebrate after Banks had nice dunk in the game against Belfry. Ray Justice Photography Mingo Central forward Canaan Fletcher is shown trying to draw a charge from Belfry’s Cameron Catron (5) on Saturday night. The Miners won the game in the annual H & M Shootout. Also pictured are Jeremy Dillon (0) and Keysean Rhodes (22) of MCHS and Ryan Jessie (32) of BHS. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cm-Mingo-Belfry-1.jpg Ray Justice Photography Mingo Central forward Canaan Fletcher is shown trying to draw a charge from Belfry’s Cameron Catron (5) on Saturday night. The Miners won the game in the annual H & M Shootout. Also pictured are Jeremy Dillon (0) and Keysean Rhodes (22) of MCHS and Ryan Jessie (32) of BHS.

