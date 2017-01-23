Notes from the 14th Annual Hatfield & McCoy Shootout

The 14th Annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout sponsored by Marcum Law Office was a huge success this past weekend. Crowds packed into the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday to see 13 exciting high school basketball games.

It was nice to see the old building full of hoops fans and this event is great for the local economy.

… It was an honor to be a part of the ceremony for the official naming of “The George Ritchie Court” Saturday night. Ritchie was a class act. He was a great coach, teacher and later principal. But he was an even better person and was loved by his players and students.

… Logan Copley and Jordon Mounts did an excellent job with the PA for the shootout. As Joe Kinzer of WXCC said, these are two fine young men. They have bright futures and as Joe said, “their parents should be proud.” Copley helps out at Belfry High School and Mounts at Tug Valley, volunteering during the regular season. Both are college students and squeeze in the games on very tight schedules.

… Former Williamson High School stat keeper Bill Watson kept the scoreboard clock for all 13 games.

… Of course Belfry statistician Bennett West kept the score book for the Mingo Central-Belfry game. That contest was number 3,063 of him keeping the stats for the Pirates.

… It was nice to see Belfry’s Ryan Jessie wear number 32 on his jersey to honor his father Chris Jessie who played for the Williamson Wolfpack. His father has been very ill and recuperating in an extended care facility.

… Some highlights of the event:

Tolsia rallied from 18 down in the 4th quarter to shock Wesley Christian’s “B ” team squad to pull out a win.

Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks had the dunk of the event. A breakaway captured by local photographer Wes Wilson.

The Scott Skyhawks upset Sheldon Clark on Friday night. It just goes to show you that on any given night a team can step up and pull out a victory.

Mason Blair of Johnson Central poured in 36 points Friday night against Mingo Central. He became the Golden Eagles all-time leading scorer and already has more than 1,800 career points.

Freshman Drew Hatfield fired in eight 3-pointers in the game against Johnson Central and is only getting better as he gains experience.

Players like Mingo’s Jeremy Dillon, Poca’s Luke Frampton and Tug Valley’s Tyler May didn’t disappoint and had solid performances.

There was plenty of other talent from all the teams and several will be playing college basketball in future years.

Former area coaches Frankie Smith and Randy Casey returned to the Fieldhouse and brought good teams to participate in the shootout.

Hold onto your seats – but next year the H & M Shootout may be extended to three nights and there are talks of trying to get a college game between UPike and maybe the University of Charleston. This year the shootout added the Friday night to the schedule.

… And one last note – the West Virginia University men’s basketball game against Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 24 has moved from ESPN2 to ESPN, the Big 12 Conference and ESPN has announced.

The game is sold out and will tip at 7:00 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The game has been designated as a Gold Rush.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Kyle Lovern http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kyle-Lovern-new-3.jpg Kyle Lovern