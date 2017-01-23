Panthers fall to Poca in H-M Shootout

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — To say the Tug Valley Panthers have a difficult schedule this season is saying it mildly.

The Tug Valley High School boys’ basketball team faced two top-notch teams over the weekend at the annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse and dropped them both as the Panthers fell to 6-6 on the season.

Last Friday, the Panthers played Kentucky’s No. 7-ranked team, Christian County, and took the athletic Colonels to the brink before falling 82-75 in overtime.

Then on Saturday night before a packed crowd, Single-A Tug Valley matched up against Class AA No. 4-ranked Poca and lost 55-47 to the Dots.

Poca (9-2), led by Luke Frampton, the Cardinal Conference’s leading scorer at 23 points a game, held a 26-14 halftime lead on the Panthers before Tug was able to claw back in the second half.

Tug Valley (6-6) got to within 30-25 in the third quarter after a Mason Layne layup.

But that was as close as the Panthers could get.

The Dots scored two buckets before the end of the quarter, the last on a Frampton hoop with five second left, as Poca led 34-25.

Frampton and the Dots were then able to put away Tug Valley in the fourth quarter,

Frampton was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 7:25 left and sank all three free throws as Poca led 37-25.

Later in the period, Frampton was hacked again on a 3-point shot and made two of three charity tosses as Poca led 41-27.

The Panthers, however, hung around.

Tyler May drilled a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 43-35.

Tug’s Garrett Brown later hit a 3 with two minutes to go, trimming the Poca lead to under 10 points again at 47-38.

Levi Davis soon netted a 16-foot jump shot as Tug Valley got to within 48-40.

Poca then was able to make three of four free throws to go back on top 51-41 with 1:02 left.

Layne’s bucket made it 53-43 with 34.9 ticks to go and Davis hit an 18-footer late for the Panthers but it was not enough.

The Dots led 12-9 after one quarter and outscored the Panthers 14-5 in the second to grab a 26-14 halftime lead.

Davis led the Panthers with 19 points. May had 12, Layne and Brown had six each and Jonathan Blankenship four.

Frampton paced the Dots with a 29-point game. Jacob Phillips had 15, Mitchel Hoffman eight and Chase Dotson three.

Poca was 17-of-44 shooting from the floor for 39 percent and 17-of-23 from the foul line for 74 percent. Tug Valley was just 17-for-55 from the field for 31 percent and 6-of-9 from the free throw line for 67 percent.

Poca outrebounded Tug 30-20 for the game.

The Panthers had just five assists on the night. Poca only had six.

Frampton also had 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two blocked shots, two steals and two assists. He was 8-for-11 from the free throw line and 10-of-19 shooting from the floor.

Phillips was 3-for-6 from 3-point territory. Davis was 3-for-6 from behind the arc. Brown and May each had two makes from 3-point land as well.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to the hardwood with Tuesday’s home game against Van. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the TVHS gym in Naugatuck.

Tug Valley then plays Ravenswood on Friday at 7 p.m. on a neutral floor at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena in Logan’s annual King Coal Classic Tournament.

The Panthers then play at Huntington St. Joe on Jan. 31, host Tolsia on Feb. 3, travel to Belfry (Ky.) on Feb. 4 and play at Mingo Central on Feb. 7.

Score by quarters:

Tug Valley 9 5 11 22—47

Poca 12 14 8 21—55

Scoring:

Tug Valley (6-6): Blankenship 1 2-2 4, T.May 4 2-2 12, Brown 2 0-0 6, Davis 7 2-4 19, Layne 3 0-1 6, totals 17 6-9 47

Poca (9-2)Hoffman 1 6-6 8, Frampton 9 8-11 27, Phillips 6 2-2 17, Dotson 1 1-4 3, totals 17 17-23 55

——-

Hatfield-McCoy Shootout

Saturday at Williamson

East Ridge, Ky. 66, Tolsia 54

Mingo Central 77, Belfry, Ky. 57

Poca 55, Tug Valley 47

Scott 77, Man 52

Shelby Valley, Ky. 89, Covenant Christian 52

Sheldon Clark, Ky. 80, Ambassador Christian Academy 55

South Charleston 68, Christian Co., Ky. 66

Tug Valley’s Levi Davis drives in for a hoop in Saturday night’s 55-47 loss to 2A Poca in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cm-Levi-Davis.jpg Tug Valley’s Levi Davis drives in for a hoop in Saturday night’s 55-47 loss to 2A Poca in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).