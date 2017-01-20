North-South football head coaches announced

Staff Report

CHARLESTON – Bob Mullett, game director of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s WCHS-TV/FOX-11 North-South Football Classic, has announced the head coaches for its 2017 event.

Yogi Kinder of Mingo Central High School will guide the South Cardinals. He was head football coach at Matewan High School from 1986 to 2010, before consolidation merged Matewan into Mingo Central High in the 2011 season, where he was the Miners head coach until his retirement in 2016. He has 22 career postseason appearances, including the Class A State Championship with Matewan in 1993 and Mingo Central’s 2016 Class AA State Championship.

Chris Daugherty of Wheeling Park High School will lead the North Bears. He has served as the Patriots head football coach since 2009. His teams have set a new school record by qualifying for the Class AAA playoffs six consecutive seasons. His 2015 team defeated Capital to win the Class AAA State Championship, while he was named USA Today’s West Virginia Coach of the Year.

The 2017 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s WCHS-TV/FOX-11 North-South Football Classic will kickoff at 7pm on Saturday, June 17 at University of Charleston Stadium/Laidley Field in Charleston.