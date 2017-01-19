Mingo 2nd in Cardinal Conference

RED JACKET – Poca’s Luke Frampton leads the Cardinal Conference in scoring as of Thursday. The Davidson College signee will be playing at the Williamson Fieldhouse this weekend.

The 6-foot-5 Frampton is a senior and Player of the Year candidate in W.Va. He comes into this weekend averaging 23.2 ppg.

Right behind Frampton are Logan freshman David Early and Mingo Central junior Jeremy Dillon. Both are averaging at just under 21 ppg.

Chapmanville senior Drew Williamson is averaging 19.3 ppg.

Mingo Central freshman Drew Hatfield is scoring an even 14 ppg., while sophomore Canaan Fletcher is averaging 11.3 ppg.

Cardinal Conference Scoring

Player, School, Games, Pts., Avg.

Luke Frampton, Poca 9 209 23.2

David Early, Logan 9 187 20.8

Jeremy Dillon, MC 9 186 20.7

Drew Williamson, Chap. 12 232 19.3

Chance Brown, Sisson. 9 165 18.3

Braeden McGrew, Win. 11 196 17.8

Cam Wallace, Wayne 12 189 15.8

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 13 194 14.9

Chase King, Hoover 11 159 14.5

Michael Pinkerton, Sis. 9 130 14.4

Drew Hatfield, MC 9 126 14.0

Deshawn Womack, Nit. 13 181 13.9

Alan Johnson, Scott 10 138 13.8

Brady Jones, Sisson. 9 123 13.7

J.P. Phillips, Poca 9 109 12.1

Will Akers, Logan 9 106 11.8

Seth Brooks, Nitro 13 148 11.4

Canaan Fletcher, MC 9 102 11.3

—

Cardinal Conference Standings

Pos. School – Conf. All

1. Chapmanville 5-0, 9-3

2. Mingo Central 4-1, 7-2

2. Sissonville 4-1, 7-2

4. Logan 4-2, 6-3

4. Winfield 4-2, 7-4

6. Poca 3-2, 7-2

7. Herbert Hoover 2-4, 6-5

8. Nitro 2-6, 6-7

9. Wayne 0-5, 3-9

10. Scott 0-7, 1-9

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2016-New-Cardinal-1.jpg

Dillon near top in scoring stats