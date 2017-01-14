Mountain State hunters harvest 112,384 whitetails

The WVDNR has released its preliminary harvest numbers for the 2016 deer seasons. While they are far from a record harvest, the numbers are in line with what had been anticipated from early reports and will get the job done as far as keeping the deer herd in check.

The total kill was down 19% from the 2015 numbers but is still within 15% of the 5 year average. When the factors that influence our deer harvest totals in a given year are taken into account, that number isn’t too bad.

Each year factors like temperature, rainfall, winds and available food can have a huge impact on the deer kill totals, not just in our home state but across the country. Weather and food are constant concerns in the life of a whitetails and one that determines much of their day to day movements.

The one chink in that big buck’s armor is the rut, but other than those few weeks, he and all his kin are purely focused on staying comfortable in the weather and getting their bellies full. This year the overall weather for the major portion of deer season was above average temperature which tends to slow movement just a bit.

I always compare it to the fact that nobody wants to go out and hike a ski slope in full ski gear when it is 75 degrees outside. Especially when they just have to take a few steps to fill their bellies then they can lay back down until it cools off.

Adverse weather has the same effect on whitetails and perhaps even moreso on the hunters. Nobody wants to go out in torrential downpours or blinding snowstorms if they don’t have too. If memory serves me correctly, we may have had some of those, too, during this past hunting season.

The mast crop this year was a bit better than in 2015 and the deer didn’t have to move as far to get their groceries, so that is another factor that may have influenced the lower harvest numbers as well. Anytime there is an abundance of fresh nuts and fruits laying around, the deer kill always takes a dip.

Wait a minute, I am starting to sound like a fisherman with all these excuses as to why the kill is lower.

Whatever the reason for the lower than average harvest, I, for one, wasn’t too surprised by it. Even with lower numbers, there were still some great bucks taken all over the state still allowing enough success to go around.

To further break down the total harvest number in the two week traditional “buck season”, hunters managed to harvest 46,071 bucks statewide. It isn’t a bad number when you consider the two week season was plagued with rain, snow, and high winds over a good portion of the state.

In all antlerless seasons hunters took around 32,508 antlerless deer statewide. This is the big number when it comes to managing the state’s deer herd. Controlling the number of female deer controls the population. So for those herd health minded hunters, it is always important to make sure to harvest at least a couple of doe each season. You can’t eat those antlers anyway.

Bowhunters in their 3 month season were able to harvest a respectable 28,808 whitetails. This number includes traditional bow kills and crossbow harvests. It has been noted that the number of crossbow harvests is on the rise across the state.

The muzzleloader season saw the least decline in numbers from the 2015 season as hunters piled on another 4,997 deer in using the ole smokepole. This is only 3% less than the harvest from the previous year.

Overall, I would consider the season a pretty good year. Judging from the photos I have seen from all around the state, there are many others who would share that sentiment. There were good bucks taken from the panhandles to the coalfields and everywhere in between.

Deer season success isn’t always about the number of deer taken or the size of the bucks that hit the ground. As long as the management goals are achieved to keep the herd healthy and hunters are seeing deer and enjoying the hunt, that is the true measure of a successful season.

Putting meat in the freezer and a trophy on the wall is just the icing on the cake!

Roger Wolfe is an outdoor columnist for Civitas Media. He can be reached at [email protected] with questions or comments.

Hunters all over West Virginia took to the hills last fall and harvested a grand total of 112,384 deer statewide. Of those deer 46,071 were antlered bucks taken in the short two week buck firearm season. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Outdoors-photo-Jan-15-CMYK.jpg Hunters all over West Virginia took to the hills last fall and harvested a grand total of 112,384 deer statewide. Of those deer 46,071 were antlered bucks taken in the short two week buck firearm season.