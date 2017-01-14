Cards lose All ‘A’ title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Close, but no cigar.

The Sheldon Clark Cardinals lost a heart-breaker in the All ‘A’ 15th Regional championship game Thursday night 48-45 to East Ridge at the Expo Center in Pikeville, Ky.

The game needed overtime to decide the winner and the Warriors of Coach Randy McCoy outscored the Cardinals 4-1 in the extra period to pull away with the victory.

Coach Jason James and his Martin County squad started out great, leading 21-8 after only one quarter of play. However East Ridge held SCHS to only two points in the second quarter.

At the end of regulation the teams were tied 44-44.

Bradley Dalton led the Cardinals with 14 points, while Shawn Moore chipped in 12 and Dylan James added 10 points in the low scoring contest. David Cantrell added 4 points and Ethan Osborne 5 for SCHS.

Justin Porter led East Ridge with 14 points, while Matt Miller added 11.

At Pikeville’s Expo Center

(All ‘A’ championship)

Score by quarters:

ER (9-5)…..8 13 14 9 (4) – 48

SC (10-7)….21 2 11 10 (1) – 45

Scoring:

East Ridge (48) – Justin Potter 6 2-3 14; Matt Miller 5 1-2 11; Michael Conn 3 2-2 8; Chris Bevins 1(1) 0-0 7; and Dawson Clark 1(2) 0-0 8. – Totals: 17(3) 5-7 48.

Sheldon Clark (45) – David Cantrell 2 0-0 4; Dylan James 2(2) 0-0 10; Ethan Osborne 0(1) 2-4 5; Shawn Moore 3(1) 3-6 12; and Bradley Dalton 4(2) 0-0 14. – Totals: 11(6) 5-12 45.

