Lady Rebels outlast Lady Miners

GLEN HAYES – The Lady Rebels of Tolsia defeated the Lady Miners of Mingo Central Thursday night 67 – 58.

“We played hard in a tough atmosphere,” head coach Brandon Ball said. “We just need to finish stronger. We were playing a little short handed and got a little fatigued.”

Mingo played without key reseves Cassidy Cline and Summer Runyon.

“We are looking forward to bouncing back Tuesday at home versus Herbert Hoover,” Ball added.

Senior Tyshira Joplin led Mingo Central with 23 points. Junior Kylee Varney and freshman Xziah Rhodes each scored 13 points in the losing effort.

Katie Ball only scored 4 points, but pulled down a team high 11 rebounds. Ashton Ferguson added 2 points for MCHS.

Mariah Finley and Taylor Parsley led Tolsia with 21 and 18 respectively. Sarah Jude chipped in 15 and Tasha Nichols 1o to five the Lady Rebels four players in double figures. Alyssa Cloud added 3 for the Wayne County school.

At the free throw line, Tolsia was 17-28 for 60 percent, while Mingo Central was 10-13 for 76 percent.

Mingo Central’s next game will be Tuesday at home vs. Herbert Hoover starting at 5:30 p.m. It will be the first game of a doubleheader with the boys’ team.

Score by quarters:

Tolsia (4-5): 17 15 16 19 – 67

Mingo (6-3 12 15 15 14 – 58

Scoring:

Tolsia: Taylor Parsley 18, Mariah Finley 21, Tasha Nichols 10, Sarah Jude 15, Alyssa Cloud 3.

Mingo: Tyshira Joplin 23, Kylee Varney 13, Katie Ball 4, Xziah Rhodes 13, Ashton Ferguson 2.

Varney http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kylee-Varney-2.jpg Varney