Generals march past Miners

WINFIELD – The Mingo Central Miners were unable to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season to Tug Valley earlier this week as they fell to the Winfield Generals 70-48 Friday night at the WHS gym.

The loss dropped Mingo Central’s Cardinal Conference record to 3-1, 6-2 overall. The Miners came into the week ranked No. 1 in Class AA. This is Winfield’s first year in the conference. They had been playing in Class AAA, before dropping back down to AA.

Jeremy Dillon led the way for Mingo Central with a game-high 24 points and freshman Drew Hatfield added 17. Dillon, a 6-foot-5 junior, is averaging about 22 points per game so far this season. Dillon scored 18 of his points in the second half.

Winfield guard Braeden McGrew knocked down four of his team’s seven 3-pointers and scored 20 points Friday, leading to the Generals’ victory over visiting Mingo Central.

Also for Winfield (6-4), Tate Hancock scored 18 points and the Generals made 17 of 25 at the free-throw line.

Mingo Central was 12-18 at the foul line and made four 3-pointers, three by Hatfield and one by Dillon.

Other Miners who scored were Aaron Banks, Keysean Rhodes and Canaan Fletcher who each scored four points. Daniel Buchanan added three points, while Wes Milam chipped in two.

Winfield led 16-11 after one quarter, and 31-25 at the half. The Generals outscored the Miners 20-12 in the third quarter and held the lead to pull out the win.

“We are not practicing well, ad not playing well,” Coach Kevin Hatfield said. “Our effort has to get better. Our players need to listen better. But things will be fine.”

The Mingo Miners will return home Tuesday night to play host to the Scott Skyhawks for another conference game. There will not be a JV game, but the Lady Miners will play the preliminary game against Herbert Hoover at 5:30 p.m.

Then the Miners play both Friday and Saturday night at the Williamson Fieldhouse in the 14th Annual Marcum Law Office Hatfield-McCoy Shootout. On Friday they take on Johnson Central, Ky. at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday they will play local rival Belfry, Ky. at 9:00 p.m.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (6-2): 11 14 12 21 – 58



Winfield 6-4): 16 15 20 19 – 70

Scoring:

Winfield (70)Frye 2 0-1 5, McGrew 6 4-5 20, Vance 2 1-2 6, Machel 0 4-4 4, Huff 3 2-4 8, Fisher 3 0-0 7, Strong 1 0-0 2, Hancock 6 6-10 18. Totals 23 17-25 70.

Mingo Central (58)Buchanan 1 1-2 3, Fletcher 2 0-2 4, Rhodes 2 0-2 4, Hatfield 6 2-2 17, Dillon 7 9-10 24, Banks 2 0-0 4, Milam 1 0-0 2, Josh Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-18 58.

Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks tried to get off a shot in the lane against a tough Winfield defense on Friday night. Canaan Fletcher is also pictured to the right. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mingo.jpg Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks tried to get off a shot in the lane against a tough Winfield defense on Friday night. Canaan Fletcher is also pictured to the right. Senior Keysean Rhodes has the ball batted away by a Winfield defender. It appears he was fouled on the play. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mingo2.jpg Senior Keysean Rhodes has the ball batted away by a Winfield defender. It appears he was fouled on the play.

