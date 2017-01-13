Cleanin’ out the old sports notebook

I ran into former Belfry quarterback Sani Warren at the Williamson Buddy League games last weekend. Warren was the starting quarterback for the UPike Bears since his freshman season.

Unfortunately he suffered a broken leg early last season and had to miss most of the year. However, Sani said his leg has healed and it was like it had never been broken. He will be participating in spring practice for the Bears and be ready to go in August for the 2017 season.

… Another former Belfry football star, Doug Howard, Jr., will be joining his former teammate at Phelps High School. Howard has been named as an assistant coach for the Hornets of head coach David Jones.

Howard and Jones helped lead Belfry to back to back titles as “Thunder and Lighting” out of the Pirates backfield back in 2003 and 2004. Howard will be a great addition to the Phelps staff. Jones is rebuilding a long-struggling program at Phelps. The Class A school got a new field last season and things are looking bright for PHS.

… Two Belfry players were named to the small school All-American Football 2nd Team by Max Preps website. Cole Bentley, who has already enrolled at the University of Louisville so he can participate in spring practice, was one of those chosen. Austin Dotson, who is headed to play football in Lexington next season for the University of Kentucky, is the other player named to the elite squad.

Congratulations to both of these young men.

… Mingo Central Head Coach Yogi Kinder has been selected to be the Head Coach of the South Team in the 2017 North-South Football Classic this coming June in Charleston. Coach Kinder led the Miners to their first Class AA state championship this past season.

… Miner senior Tyler Grimmett announced on Twitter and Facebook that he will continue his football career and education at Marshall University next fall. Grimmett was a big part of Mingo Central’s 14-0 record and state title this year. He was a wide receiver and defensive back for MCHS.

… It was a good win for “Press” Virginia beating No. 1 Baylor in Morgantown on Tuesday night. The Mountaineer defense continues to cause headaches to opposing coaches. WVU forced 29 turnovers against the Bears.

WVU is leading the country in team steals with almost 13 per game. Junior guard Jevon Carter is No. 3, averaging 3.3 steals per contest.

As a team, Coach Bob Huggins squad forces about 25 turnovers per game. The relentless press by WVU is non-stop.

WVU plays between 10-12 players per game and the scoring is balanced. On any given night different players lead the team in scoring and they usually have 4 or 5 players in double figures. WVU is third in the country in team assists with 19, which shows their unselfish play and balanced scoring.

The Mountaineers average about 17 offensive rebounds per game, which is near the top in the nation in that category.

… The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game between West Virginia and Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 4 is sold out. The Oklahoma State game is the second game to sell out this season, joining Baylor on Jan. 10.

… The city of Los Angeles went for years without a NFL franchise, but now it looks like they will have two. The San Diego Chargers announced Thursday that they will move to the City of Angels. The Rams relocated there this year.

In years past you had the Rams in L.A., before they moved to St. Louis, and the L.A. Raiders, who had moved up from Oakland. (The Raiders then moved back to Oakland.

It looks like the Raiders could be trying to move to Las Vegas ….. which is another story for another time.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner.

