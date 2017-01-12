‘Super Saturdays’ highlight 2017 Reds promotions

Press Release

CINCINNATI — The 2017 Cincinnati Reds promotional schedule features a premium “Super Saturday” giveaway for every Saturday home game, including seven bobbleheads and a Pete Rose replica sculpture on June 17. Also highlighting the promotional schedule are fireworks every Friday and Family Sundays.

Super Saturdays – premium giveaway every Saturday:

• April 15 vs. Brewers: Kids Reds Cap presented by Frisch’s & 2017 Magnetic Schedule/Car Magnet presented by PNC Bank

• April 22 vs. Cubs: Reds Bag presented by MLB Network

• May 6 vs. Giants: Reds STAR WARS™ T-shirt

• May 20 vs. Rockies: Adam Duvall Bobblehead presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• June 3 vs. Braves: Anthony DeSclafani Bobblehead

• June 17 vs. Dodgers: Pete Rose Replica Statue presented by PNC Bank

• July 1 vs. Cubs: Reds Poster

• July 15 vs. Nationals: Billy Hamilton Bobblehead presented by Dynegy Energy Services

• July 22 vs. Marlins: Batting Practice Pullover presented by FOX Sports Ohio

• Aug. 5 vs. Cardinals: Raisel Iglesias Bobblehead

• Aug. 26 vs. Pirates: Homer Bailey Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

• Sept. 16 vs. Pirates: Reds Past & Present Triple Bobblehead featuring Tony Perez, Sean

Casey & Joey Votto

• Sept. 23 vs. Red Sox: Fan Vote Bobblehead

Kids Opening Day – Saturday, April 15 – Reds vs. Brewers (1:10 p.m.)

• Second annual Kids Opening Day featuring a pregame red carpet parade at The Banks with Reds players and mascots and kids activities

• Kids Opening Day Baseball Cap giveaway to kids 14 and younger

Fireworks Fridays

• Every Friday night features a post-game fireworks show from Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks.

• On Friday, July 21, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will return for a third year to play a post-game concert accompanying the firework show.

Family Sundays:

• Live mascot races, face painters and more as part of Family Sundays at the ballpark

• Giveaways for kids every Sunday including a series of 10 Reds Fathead® wall decals

• Run the Bases Days for fans of all ages on April 23, June 4 and Sept. 17

Pick-6 Plan on sale now!:

• Get an exclusive Eric Davis 30/30 dual bobblehead when you purchase the 2017 Reds Pick-6 Plan presented by McDonald’s®. Pick any six regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) and also receive six free McDonald’s® Extra Value Meals®.

• This exclusive bobblehead commemorates the 30th anniversary of Davis becoming the first Red to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season in 1987.

• Order online at reds.com/Pick6 or by calling (513) 765-7500

The full promotional schedule can be found at reds.com/Promotions. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

WDN File Photo Reds first baseman Joey Votto is pictured above. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Joey-Votto-2-2-1-1.jpg WDN File Photo Reds first baseman Joey Votto is pictured above. WDN File Photo Reds first baseman Joey Votto is pictured above. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Joey-Votto-2-1.jpg WDN File Photo Reds first baseman Joey Votto is pictured above.