Belfry gets big district win over Lawrence County

By Kyle Lovern

[email protected]

GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates picked up a good 60th District win over visiting Lawrence County Tuesday night 77-72 at the BHS gym.

Lawrence County forward Timmy Dalton came into the game averaging about 38 points per game.

Dalton scored 37 on 10-21 from the floor and 17-23 at the free throw line. He had 26 points in the second half.

Isiah Roblee of Belfry matched his career high of 24 points, set on Dec. 19, 2015 against Fairview in the Kentucky Bank Challenge at Rowan County.

Senior point guard Austin Woolum had a season high 19 points Tuesday night. Cameron Catron and Ryan Jessie each chipped in 9 points for BHS.

The Pirates of Coach Mark Thompson led 18-13 after the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 18-13 in the second quarter.

The Louisa, Ky. school outscored Belfry 47-41 in the final two quarters, but the Pirates were able to hold on and pull out the victory.

Belfry evened its season record at 6-6, while LCHS dropped to 10-7.

“I thought we did a good job executing our game plan in the first half. The football guys are starting to get their basketball legs and it is allowing them to knock down shots we were missing early in the season,” Thompson said. “Timmy Dalton is a very good player and at times in second half he took over the game. I’m pleased with our senior leadership that showed down the stretch and helped us get that important district win! We still have lots of room for improvement we just have to continue working to improve especially on our defense and rebounding.”

From the field, Lawrence County made 23-59 for 39 percent including 5-19 from behind the arc. Belfry was 26-58 from the floor for 45percent, including 9-17 of their 3-point attempts.

At the foul line, LCHS was 21-28 for 75 percent, while Belfry made 16-24 for 67 percent.

LCHS out-rebounded Belfry 36-29, with Dalton pulling down 14 and Jessie led BHS with 9 rebounds.

Belfry will travel to Phelps on Friday for another district game and plays host to Pikeville on Saturday.

Score by quarters:

Law. Co. (10-7): 13 12 20 27 – 72

Belfry (6-6): 18 18 20 21 – 77

Scoring:

Lawrence County: Trey Dotson 7, Cameron Maynard 4, Tim Dalton 37, Alex Gilliam 11, Jared Wellman 10, Tyler Maynard 3.

Belfry: A. Woolum 19, C. Catron 9, I. Roblee 24, R. Jessie 9, K. Blankenship 5, J. Barker 2, D. Varney 2, J. James 7

