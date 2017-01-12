Lady Miners nip Lady Tigers

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Lady Miners nipped the Lady Tigers of Chapmanville 52-51 for a big Cardinal Conference win on Tuesday night at the MCHS gym.

Freshman Xziah Rhodes hit two clutch foul shots with .7 seconds left in the game to give Mingo Central the lead.

The Lady Miners, coached by Brandon Ball, improved to 6-2 overall, and 3-2 in the conference

“We got a big defensive stop after Ziah made those foul shots,” Coach Ball said. “We got off to a slow start got down 9 points. But the girls had an excellent effort in the second half to come back. I am very proud of my girls!”

Mikazia Rhodes led Mingo Central with 19 points. Freshman Katie Ball had 14, sophomore Kylee Varney 10, senior Tyshira Joplin 6 and sophomore Cassidy Cline added 3.

Kara Browning and Madison Webb led CRHS as each tossed in 13 points. Abby Marcum had 12, while Kaylee Blair had seven, Olivia Dalton four and Taylor Manns two.

“It was a great game but we had 25 turnovers. We are young and trying to grow up,” Lady Tigers’ coach Johnny Williamson said.

Mingo Central is scheduled to travel up U.S. 52 to take on the Lady Rebels of Tolsia on Thursday night.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Freshman Xziah Rhodes hit two clutch free throws to help the Lady Miners win.