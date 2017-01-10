SC Cards advance to All ‘A’ semi-finals

By Ronnie Hickman

Mountain Citizen

For the Daily News

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Coach Jason James and his Sheldon Clark Cardinals are in the 15th region semifinals Wednesday night after getting past district rival Paintsville 63-55 January 3 and then rolling past Betsy Layne 69-28 Saturday morning in the first two rounds at the East Kentucky Expo Center.

The schedule for this week for the 15th Region All “A” Classic is at Eastern Kentucky Expo Center:

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Sheldon Clark vs.South Floyd, 6:00 p.m.

Pikeville vs. East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Pikeville vs. TBA, 8:00 p.m.

SCHS 69, Betsy Layne 28

With Dylan James sitting this one out due to resting his high ankle sprain the Cardinals had no trouble getting past Betsy Layne Saturday morning at the Expo Center 69-28 as the trio of Shawn Moore, David Cantrell and Ethan Osborne combined for 38 points.

This one was over early as behind nine points from Moore, five by Osborne and four apiece by Cantrell and Trey James the Cards grabbed a 27-8 first quarter lead. With seventh grader Brady Dingess coming of the bench to fire in six points and Moore five the Cards widened their lead to 47-19 at intermission and then coach James played his younger kids most of the second half as they closed out there easy 69-28 win.

” We needed a win like this, we have played some tough games over the last month so getting any easy one feels good,” Coach James said. Plus Dylan didn’t have to play so he should be ready for South Floyd and it feels good to be in the semifinals but if we play well I feel we can with this tournament but we have to take care of business Wednesday night against South Floyd”.

Moore led eight Cardinals in the scoring column with 14 points, Cantrell was close behind with 13, Osborne pitched in 11 (three 3-pointers), Trey James and Heath Maynard tallied eight points apiece, Dingess hit for six points, Braxton Maynard tossed in five and Brad Dalton closed out the scoring column with four points.

SCHS 63, Paintsville 55

Winning when your team doesn’t play well makes a coach happy and that would describe Jason James feelings after his Cardinals slipped past Paintsville 63-55 in the opening round of all A tournament January 3 at the East Kentucky Expo Center at Pikeville.

SC had defeated Paintsville about three weeks ago at home in a district battle in which SCHS standout Dylan James did not play. James, who is still suffering from an high ankle sprain, played in this matchup. Thanks to a pair of triples by James and one from Brad Dalton and four points from David Cantrell the Cards eased out to a 16-12 lead after the first quarter over the Tigers who got two treys from Seth Williams. Paintsville managed to cut into the Cardinal lead as they put up a 12 – 10 scoring edge in the second quarter to make it 26-24 at intermission.

With James knocking down a pair of three pointers the Cards was able to keep their slim lead. as the two longtime rivals played on even terms in the third quarter as both scored 12 points apiece as SC still led 42 – 40. SC, who had misfired from behind the arc most of the night saw senior sharpshooter Brad Dalton find his range as he hit three treys that saw SC extend the lead to 11 at one point.

But Paintsville would not go away as three pointers by James Allen, Chris Allen and Darren Morris got them to within six midway through the final quarter. However the Cards were able to hold on and closed out the 63-55 win much to the delight of coach James.

“We didn’t play well at all especially in the first half but the kids started playing a lot harder in the second half and we hit some shots that got us the lead and we were able to hang on but will have to play better if we want to win this tournament,” James said.

James led the Cards with five three pointers on his way to a game high 21 points and he also pulled down seven rebounds, Dalton followed with 16 (four 3-pointers, three coming in the crucial fourth quarter, Cantrell netted 11 and grabbed seven rebounds, Shawn Moore canned eight points and had five rebounds, Trey James pitched in five points grabbed six rebound and blocked five shots while Ethan Osborne added a hoop for two points to close out the scoring column.