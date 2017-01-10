WVU football nnounces mid-year enrollees

Staff Report

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University football coach Dana Holgorsen has announced that three freshmen student-athletes have signed grant-in-aids and enrolled for the 2017 spring semester.

Seven transfer student-athletes already signed letters of intent and grant-in-aids on December 14: Hakeem Bailey (CB), Jalen Harvey (DL), Dominique Maiden (WR), Quondarius Qualls (LB), Ezekiel Rose (DL), David Sills V (WR) and Kelby Wickline (OL).

Tevin Bush, RB, 5-8, 170, New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS

Played for Coach Emanuel Powell at Landry-Walker High

Earned 5A All-State Honorable-Mention honors as a senior by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association

Finished with more than 2,500 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns

Helped lead Landry-Walker to a 13-2 record and the 5A state championship

Registered 134 rushing yards and a touchdown and added 82 receiving yards and a touchdown against Destrehan in the state semifinals

Named first-team all-district and all-metro

Collected more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior

Three-star rating by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports

Ranked No. 10 all-purpose back nationally and No. 27 recruit in Louisiana by Rivals

No. 10 all-purpose back nationally and No. 31 recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports

No. 9 wide receiver in Louisiana by Scout

No. 67 athlete nationally and No. 35 overall in Louisiana by ESPN

Also offered by Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisville, Texas Tech and Tulane

Derrek Pitts, S, 6-2, 179, Dunbar, W.Va./South Charleston HS

Played for Coach Donnie Mays at South Charleston High

Won the Carl Lee Award, signifying the top defensive back in West Virginia

Earned All-West Virginia All-State First Team honors

Named Charleston Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year

Had 348 career tackles, including 13 sacks and 35 tackles for loss

In 2016, he finished with 90 tackles, including 56 solo stops and nine tackles for loss

Finished with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns

Had five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, season-high four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and had two pass breakups against Huntington in the first round of the state playoffs

Compiled 1,169 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns (four on receptions, two each of kickoffs and fumble returns and one each on a punt return and a rushing touchdown)

Caught 27 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns and ran 45 times for 277 yards and a touchdown

Averaged 45.5 yards on kickoff returns and 21.3 on punt returns

No. 23 safety nationally and No. 1 player overall in West Virginia by Rivals

No. 34 safety nationally, No. 5 player overall in the East and No. 1 player in West Virginia by Scout

No. 30 safety nationally and No. 2 player overall in West Virginia by 247Sports

Four-star rating by Rivals and three-star rating by ESPN, 247Sports and Scout

Also offered by Arizona, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, NC State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Maverick Wolfley, FB, 6-3, 235, Morgantown, W.Va./Morgantown HS

Played for coach Matt Lacy at Morgantown High

Played in nine of 13 games as a senior, sitting out four games with Injuries

Earned 3A All-State Special Honorable-Mention as a senior

Named All-State Second-Team as a sophomore and junior

Three-time Three-Rivers Athletic Conference and three-time Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

Two-time all-area selection

As a senior, helped lead Morgantown to a 10-3 record, the state semifinals and the No. 4 ranking in West Virginia

Finished with 332 career tackles, including 75 tackles as a senior, including three sacks and seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble

Also had 65 carries for 521 yards and eight touchdowns and four receptions for 93 yards

Had 66 tackles as a junior, including a sack and 12 tackles for loss

No. 5 overall recruit in the state of West Virginia by Rivals

No. 30 inside linebacker nationally and No. 5 in West Virginia by 247Sports

No. 25 inside linebacker nationally and No. 1 in West Virginia by Scout

Three-star rating by Rivals, Scout, 247Sports and two-star by ESPN

Brother, Stone, is a current member of the Mountaineer football team

Father, Dale, was a standout performer on the offensive line for WVU on the 1988 team that played for the national championship

Uncle, Ron was also a former Mountaineer standout at fullback and for almost 10 years in the NFL, including four years as an NFL Pro Bowl selection

Uncle, Craig played at Syracuse and in the NFL for more than 10 years, including 10 years with the Steelers

Grandfather, Ray Mansfield, started at the University of Washington and played 14 years in the NFL, including 13 with the Pittsburgh Steelers