Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The A-Team cheerleaders of the Williamson Buddy League are pictured above. They were cheering in their first game this past Saturday. Front row, left to right Deanna Teeters, Braeley Johnson, Amia Hall, Grace Bevins and Rylee Marcum. Back row, l-r, Katilyn Fields, Dalayia Valdelamar, Morgan Whitt, Brooklyn Rose and Dakota Warren. A-Team Williamson Buddy League. Coached by Carmen Johnson