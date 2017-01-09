West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. Capital (4) 4-1 90 1

2. Musselman (1) 7-0 79 T2

3. University (3) 8-0 74 4

4. George Washington (1) 7-1 63 7

5. Huntington 4-1 57 5

6. Morgantown (1) 6-1 56 8

7. Martinsburg 6-1 48 6

8. Woodrow Wilson 2-2 36 T2

9. Greenbrier East 6-0 17 NR

10. Hedgesville 9-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: South Charleston 8, Parkersburg 6, Parkersburg South 1.

Class AA

1. Mingo Central (7) 6-0 96 1

2. Fairmont Senior (2) 6-2 88 3

3. Bluefield 6-1 70 2

4. Philip Barbour 6-1 64 4

5. Poca 4-2 53 5

6. Wyoming East 5-2 47 7

7. Westside 4-3 29 6

8. Chapmanville 5-3 28 8

9. Sissonville 5-1 21 NR

10. James Monroe 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion (1) 11, Point Pleasant 7, River View 7, East Fairmont 6, Bridgeport 3, Logan 2, Nitro 2, Oak Glen 2, Lincoln 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (9) 9-1 99 1

2. Ravenswood 6-1 85 3

3. Fayetteville (1) 6-0 78 4

4. Bishop Donahue 7-2 59 7

5. Notre Dame 4-3 47 2

6. St. Marys 5-2 40 5

7. Williamstown 7-3 31 8

8. Parkersburg Catholic 6-2 30 10

9. Charleston Catholic 7-2 12 NR

10. Webster County 6-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 10, Madonna 9, Saint Joseph Central 9, Pocahontas County 8, South Harrison 7, Paw Paw 4, Doddridge County 3, Gilmer County 3, Pendleton County 2, Mount View 2, Tucker County 1.<